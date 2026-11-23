Standalone net sales of the company (including exports) were up 30 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 8 per cent sequentially. It got a volume boost as tonnage improved by 25 per cent, while realisation gains were up 4 per cent YoY. In the domestic market, the company’s commercial vehicle (CV) revenues grew by a healthy 44 per cent YoY and 28 per cent sequentially, while passenger vehicle (PV) revenues grew by 32 per cent YoY and 16 per cent sequentially. Domestic sales growth was aided by the cuts in goods and services tax, which helped boost the domestic auto market.

Exports, which account for over half of standalone revenues, saw robust 39 per cent YoY growth on account of double-digit growth in the CV and PV businesses. Q2 export performance was driven by a combination of inventory restocking, a rebound in North American truck production volumes, as well as modest volume and market share gains in Europe. Led by momentum in the heavy horsepower engines and farm equipment segment, the industrial segment saw its revenues rise by 8 per cent YoY.

During H1FY27, the company secured orders worth ₹2,100 crore across verticals, and of this, about ₹1,000 crore was for forgings. While revenue growth was healthy, standalone operating profit margins declined 250 basis points YoY to 25.8 per cent due to higher energy and input costs. Margins for overseas subsidiaries contracted 220 basis points YoY to 1.6 per cent in Q2 from 3.8 per cent in the year-ago quarter due to losses in the US business. European subsidiaries’ margins declined 50 basis points YoY to 3.1 per cent, and US subsidiaries’ margins fell from 4.2 per cent in Q2FY26 to -1.4 per cent in Q2FY27.

JM Financial Research has lowered its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 11 per cent each, given the sustained cost pressure as well as uncertainty over margin revival at overseas subsidiaries. While the brokerage has factored in most positives, the company appears fairly valued at current valuations, point out analysts led by Aniket Mhatre. The brokerage has reiterated a 'reduce' rating with a revised target price of ₹1,751 (earlier ₹1,913).

The company’s defence order book stands at over ₹10,950 crore. Revenues in the second half should improve as recent programmes enter execution. The management indicated that revenue recognition for the advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) was delayed and is expected to begin from Q1FY28. Despite this, Bharat Forge has maintained its 20-25 per cent revenue growth guidance for India operations, driven by healthy underlying demand across segments.

Due to the margin pressure witnessed in Q2, continued losses in US operations and delays in ATAGS revenue recognition (a higher-margin business), Motilal Oswal Research has cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. Defence, aerospace and JS Autocast (a ferrous and ductile iron castings maker acquired in 2022) are likely to remain the key growth drivers for Bharat Forge in the coming years, while delays in revenue recognition from defence orders will impact near-term earnings, point out analysts led by Jeemit Shah of the brokerage. While the brokerage expects operating and net profits to grow by a robust 22-36 per cent over the next two years, at current valuations, most positives seem to be factored in. It has reiterated a 'neutral' rating with a target price of ₹1,800 per share (valued at 40 times FY28 earnings).