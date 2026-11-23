Bharat Forge faces near-term margin pressure despite strong revenue growth
Brokerages cut FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates as rising costs, losses at US subsidiaries and delays in defence revenue recognition weigh on Bharat Forge's near-term outlook
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
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Margin pressures, tariff-led headwinds at the US subsidiary, a mixed bag in the September quarter performance and earnings cuts have weighed on the stock of auto component major Bharat Forge. The counter has shed about 16.5 per cent of its value over the last three months. Despite the correction, brokerages believe that the positives in both the non-auto businesses, including defence, as well as the commercial and passenger vehicle business segments are factored into current valuations. At the current price (₹1,723), the stock, according to brokerages, is fully priced at 47 times its FY28 earnings estimates, and upside from these levels could be limited.