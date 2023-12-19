Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nestle rallies 6% to fresh high; sets Jan 5 as record date for stock split

The company has fixed January 5, 2024 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its 1:10 stock split

Nestle

Nestle

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Nestle India surged 5.5 per cent to a fresh high of Rs 25,699 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company fixed January 5, 2024 as the record date for its share split.
The stock crossed its previous all time high of 25,510, which was touched on December 12. 

The company’s board on October 19 had approved the stock split in the ratio of 1:10 wherein 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 will be divided into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With a view to enhance the liquidity of company's equity shares and to encourage participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable, the company has decided for stock split, Nestle India had said. 

A stock split is a corporate action in which a company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total shares by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

Companies often choose to split their stock to lower its trading price to a more comfortable range for most investors and to increase the liquidity of trading in its shares.

Meanwhile, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the long-term narratives for Nestle India's revenue and earnings growth are highly attractive.

India’s Packaged Foods segment offers strong growth opportunities. This is particularly true for Nestle India, which has a strong pedigree and distribution strength. The successful implementation of the company’s volume-led growth strategy in recent years provides confidence in its execution as well, it said. 

Also Read

Nestle India Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 36% on strong domestic demand

Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nestle India Q3CY23 result: Profit up 37%; firm announces 1:10 stock split

India Glycols soars 11% on winning ethanol supply order from OMCs, Reliance

SpiceJet zooms 29% in two days on plans to acquire bankrupt Go First

Share-sale frenzy in Indian market seen continuing in 2024, say bankers

Stocks to Watch: Nestle, Zee Ent, Apollo Tyres, Sun Pharma, JTL Ind, NHPC

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 50 pts; Nestle soars 5%, ITC 1%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL Players with Rs 2 Crore Base Price Physics WallahIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon