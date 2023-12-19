Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets mixed ahead of BoJ outcome; Nikkei flat
Stock market Update on Tuesday December 19: The Sensex and the Nifty may start trade on a quiet note amid benign cues from global peers.
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market updates on December 19, 2023: The Nifty is likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a quiet note amid benign cues from global peers. The recent sharp rally coupled with a spike in crude oil prices could weigh on the sentiment.
At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,470.
Overnight, the US markets managed to hold gains amid optimism over rate cuts in 2024. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained around 0.5 per cent each, while Dow Jones ended unmoved.
Among individual stocks, Vedanta and Siemens will be in focus after the former announced Rs 11 per share dividend, and the latter initiated measures to demerge its energy business into a separate entity.
Meanwhile in commodities, Brent Crude Oil jumped past the $78 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East due to recent attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea. Gold futures continued to hover around $2,040 per ounce.
8:21 AM
IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to carry 100 mn pax in a single year
Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Monday became the first Indian airline to ferry over 100 million passengers within the span of a calendar year.
8:16 AM
Stocks to Watch: Nestle, Zee Ent, Apollo Tyres, Sun Pharma, JTL Ind, NHPC
Stocks to Watch on December 19, 2023: Nestle set Jan 5 as the record date for its stock-split; Sony India is unlikely to extend the timeline for its merger with Zee Entertainment, reported Livemint.
8:10 AM
AMCs get a revenue boost from strong retail inflows via mutual funds
Assuming 10% incremental annual inflows and market appreciation of 5-7%, AUM could continue to grow 15% in the medium term.
8:07 AM
Shipping firms brace for vigilance, price shocks over Red Sea situation
Indian shippers are bracing for rising costs and increased vigilance as geopolitical conflicts have prompted an increasing number of shipping lines to avoid the Red Sea.
8:00 AM
Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank overbought on charts: How to trade?
The identified consolidation range for Nifty PSU Bank is between 5,864 and 5,581 and a close above or below this range would serve as a trigger, says Ravi Nathani.
7:56 AM
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei flat ahead of BoJ outcome; trend mixed
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:50 AM
Musk gets an edge over Ambani in Centre's satellite internet battle
The proposal was included in a new draft bill for the telecommunications sector, which seeks to replace the 138-year old Indian Telegraph Act that currently governs the sector.
7:44 AM
Potential rate cuts by US Fed in 2024 to drive next rally in gold
Propelled by the banking crisis in the United States (US), the Israel-Hamas war, fears of an economic slowdown in the US in the latter half, and the belief that the
bulk of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) were over, gold has managed to give investors a return of 12.8 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2023. Experts say while the initial months of 2024 could be turbulent, the yellow metal is likely to do well in the second half. READ MORE
7:39 AM
UNSC delays vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza
The proposed council resolution reiterates its demand that all parties comply with international humanitarian law, especially protecting civilians and the infrastructure critical for their survival.
7:31 AM
Goldman Sachs faces rocky exit from Apple credit card partnership
The expected unwinding of the Apple-Goldman partnership is another blow for CEO David Solomon's consumer strategy, which aimed to broaden the bank's revenue beyond its traditional mainstays.
7:25 AM
2022 federal elections in US not tainted by foreign interference: Report
The new report says that, since then, election officials, third-party vendors and political organisations have all taken steps to reduce the potential for a damaging cyber intrusion.
7:22 AM
ALERT:: Bank of Japan policy in focus
According to a Reuters poll of economists, the Bank of Japan is widely expected to stick with its negative interest rate policy as it announces its decision today.
7:18 AM
Commodity Alert:: Brent Crude Oil zooms past the $78 per barrel mark on Red Sea worries
Source: Investing.com
7:14 AM
Commodity Alert:: Gold futures steady around $2,040 per ounce
Source: Investing.com
7:08 AM
US Market Check:: Nasdaq, S&P 500 gain around 0.5%; Dow ends flat
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:06 AM
