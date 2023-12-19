Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets mixed ahead of BoJ outcome; Nikkei flat

Stock market updates on December 19, 2023: The Nifty is likely to start Tuesday's trading session on a quiet note amid benign cues from global peers. The recent sharp rally coupled with a spike in crude oil prices could weigh on the sentiment.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,470.

Overnight, the US markets managed to hold gains amid optimism over rate cuts in 2024. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained around 0.5 per cent each, while Dow Jones ended unmoved.



Among individual stocks, Vedanta and Siemens will be in focus after the former announced Rs 11 per share dividend, and the latter initiated measures to demerge its energy business into a separate entity.

Meanwhile in commodities, Brent Crude Oil jumped past the $78 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East due to recent attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea. Gold futures continued to hover around $2,040 per ounce.