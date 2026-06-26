New categories, India growth to drive Varun Beverages' revenue trajectory

The near-term trigger for the stock is the tie-up, which will lead to the launch of a ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic, non-carbonated, dairy-based beverage under the Calpis brand in two flavours. While Asahi will lead product development and provide technical support for production, its local subsidiary will oversee marketing and brand management. VBL will handle manufacturing, distribution and sales.

While the near-term earnings impact will be minuscule, given the limited launches, Axis Capital’s Anand Shah and Harish Advani point out that each incremental non-PepsiCo brand de-risks single-franchise dependence and widens the addressable market. This is a diversification opportunity and acts as a credible re-rating trigger, they add. The brokerage has maintained an add rating with a target price of Rs 585.

The agreement with Asahi was enabled by a revised agreement between VBL and PepsiCo, which not only extended the term to 2049 but, more importantly, removed a restriction that stopped VBL from undertaking any business activity other than as a special-purpose vehicle for PepsiCo’s business. This materially enhances VBL’s strategic flexibility, allowing it to transition from primarily a bottler to a diversified F&B player.

VBL can now look at categories such as snacks and alcoholic beverages, which are a natural extension of VBL’s existing distribution and execution strengths, while the alcoholic beverages segment in India may be less attractive due to regulatory complexities and relatively limited distribution synergies.

Given the promoters’ ambition and strong execution track record, Kotak Research’s analysts, led by Jaykumar Doshi, believe that VBL is well positioned to unlock new growth engines and gradually evolve from a pure-play bottler into a broader F&B company through both organic and inorganic initiatives in the medium to long term. After the de-rating the stock witnessed in the past couple of years, this development represents a potential re-rating trigger for the stock, they add. The brokerage has an add rating with a target price of Rs 540.

What allayed investor worries (related to growth and competition) was the company’s March-quarter performance. It was a strong showing, with volumes and value growth of the India beverages business rising 14.4 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively. Operating profit also came in strong at 16 per cent. Further, net realisation per case improved 1.6 per cent at the consolidated level, fuelled by realisation growth in international territories. The company is well placed for healthy Q2CY26 growth due to the El Niño-led heatwave, along with tailwinds from the Twizza and Crickley consolidations.