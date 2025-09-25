Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Newgen Software shares snap 4-day losing streak; soars 6% on order wins

Newgen Software shares snap 4-day losing streak; soars 6% on order wins

Newgen Software shares snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 18 times the average 30-day trading volume

Newgen Software shares in focus

Newgen Software shares in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies rose over 6 per cent on Thursday after it won multiple orders with international and domestic entities. 
 
The software and consulting firm's stock rose as much as 6.1 per cent during the day to ₹928.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 18 this year. Newgen Software's stock pared gains to trade 4.5 per cent higher at ₹915.5 apiece, compared to a 0.11 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 09:34 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 18 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 45 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Newgen Software has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,200.21 crore. 
 

Newgen Software bags multiple orders 

Newgen Software, through its wholly owned UK subsidiary, has executed a Master Service Agreement with Tata Consultancy Services N.V., Belgium, for cloud hosting, software licensing and implementation services, according to an exchange filing. The five-year contract, valued at Euro 4.22 million, entails providing a modernised cloud-based enterprise records management platform for an end customer.
 
Separately, the company has also received and accepted a purchase order from Kshema General Insurance Ltd in India for its Policy Administration System. The five-year domestic contract, valued at ₹21.24 crore including taxes, covers software licensing, implementation, and annual support services.  Track Stock Market Live Updates

Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Newgen Software Technologies MARKETS TODAY Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

