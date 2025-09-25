Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PL Capital initiates 'Hold' on Siemens Energy; stock up 28% since debut

PL Capital initiates 'Hold' on Siemens Energy; stock up 28% since debut

Siemens Energy, according to analysts, is among only three players in India with High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) capabilities, giving it an edge in renewable integration and grid stability projects

Siemens Energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PL Capital has initiated coverage on Siemens Energy India with a ‘Hold’ rating and a target price of ₹3,360, valuing the stock at a price-to-earnings (PE) of 70x Sep’27E. Analysts cited the company’s strong positioning to capture opportunities from India’s ongoing energy transition and transmission & distribution (T&D) upcycle, while noting that current valuations already factor in much of the growth potential.
 
At 9:23 AM, Siemens Energy's share price was trading 0.63 per cent lower at ₹3,488 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 81,796.72.
 
Since its listing on June 19, 2025, Siemens Energy shares have gained 28 per cent, as compared to BSE Sensex’s rise of 0.43 per cent.   Track Stock Market Live Updates
 

Why did PL Capital initiate coverage on Siemens Energy?

Capitalising on India’s energy transition

Siemens Energy, according to analysts, is among only three players in India with High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) capabilities, giving it an edge in renewable integration and grid stability projects. The company also has a market-leading position in industrial steam turbines up to 250 MW and is doubling capacity in power transformer manufacturing while expanding production of key transmission equipment such as vacuum interrupters, large reactors, and high-voltage switchgear. 

T&D expansion to drive demand

The company has committed ₹8,000 crore to expand capacity, which analysts believe will help it capture India's surging demand for 765 kV EHV transmission systems, projected to grow at 16.5 per cent CAGR over FY25–32. The company is also a leading contender in the STATCOM market (₹2,000 crore annual opportunity over the next five years), driven by renewable integration and grid stability requirements.

Also Read

Newgen Software shares in focus

Newgen Software shares snap 4-day losing streak; soars 6% on order wins

Stocks to Watch today, September 25

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 25: Polycab, Waaree Energies, Akzo, Tata Steel

technical stocks to buy

Nifty may take a breather; Tata Steel, Power Grid among top stocks to buy

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Smallcap sugar stock Zuari Industries zooms 20%

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel up 13% in September, outperforms market; stock nears record high

Poised to tap into HVDC opportunity

India’s Voltage Source Converter (VSC) HVDC pipeline represents an addressable opportunity of ₹38,000 crore by FY31, with Siemens Energy well-positioned as a proven supplier, having delivered India’s first ±320 kV, 2,000 MW VSC HVDC project in 2021. Analysts highlight the company’s potential to secure major orders like Leh–Kaithal and Khavda–South Olpad in FY26–27. If successful, these could add ₹12,000 crore cumulative HVDC revenues by SY30 and reinforce the company’s leadership in energy transition.

Leadership in industrial steam turbines

Siemens Energy continued to dominate the industrial steam turbines market (≤250 MW), supported by growing energy needs in data centres (21 per cent CAGR over 2024–27) and efficiency drives in core industries. The company also participates in India’s ₹1,270 crore annual gas turbine Renovation and Modernization and Life Extension (R&M/LE) services market and has positioned itself with a comprehensive decarbonisation portfolio, covering waste heat recovery (WHR), carbon capture (CCUS), green hydrogen, electrification, and automation.

Outlook

The brokerage expects the company to deliver a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2 per cent and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 34.8 per cent over SY24–27E. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs in green; metal shares shine, auto drag

PSU banks

Motilal Oswal sees re-rating potential for PSU banks; SBI, PNB top bets

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks pause as month-end flows loom, yen weakens against euro

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee extends gains even as FPI selloff continues; opens at 88.62/$

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical: Domestic, innovation push eyed; Nuvama maintains 'Hold'

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon