Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty Auto, Energy indices: Buy on dips suggested; check key levels here

Nifty Auto, Energy indices: Buy on dips suggested; check key levels here

The Nifty Auto Index is currently positioned at a key juncture on the charts, presenting an opportunity for traders to buy on dips.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Auto Index: Buy on Dips for Potential Upside

The Nifty Auto Index is currently positioned at a key juncture on the charts, presenting an opportunity for traders to buy on dips. The index has a critical support level at 25,500, and a close below this could trigger a deeper pullback, with the next support levels at 25,250 and 24,800. However, the technical indicators, particularly the RSI, suggest that the index is nearing the oversold zone, which increases the probability of a bounce.

On the upside, resistance is expected at 25,150, 26,275, 26,400, and 26,550. Traders should maintain a strict stop loss of 25,750 on a closing basis to protect against downside risk. Given the current market conditions, buying on dips appears to be the most favourable strategy, especially since the Auto Index has shown signs of potential support at lower levels. The technical structure indicates that there is room for a rebound if the index finds stability near its current support levels, and it could aim for higher resistances as buyers step in.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Nifty Energy Index: Outperformance Expected, Buy on Dips

The Nifty Energy Index has experienced a sharp correction recently but now appears to be consolidating within a narrow range between 41,975 and 41,000. The index is in an oversold zone, making it an attractive buy for traders looking to capitalise on a potential rebound. The consolidation at these lower levels indicates that the index could soon break out of this range, and a rally may follow.

For now, the best trading strategy is to buy on dips or upon a breakout above the upper range. If the index manages to breach the resistance levels at 42,250, 42,700, and 43,180, it would confirm a bullish breakout, opening doors for further upside. Conversely, should the index retrace, it is likely to find strong support around 41,000 and could present another buying opportunity. Overall, the Nifty Energy Index is expected to outperform in the coming days as it consolidates at lower levels. Traders should remain vigilant and accumulate positions during pullbacks, targeting the resistance zones for profit-taking. Given the oversold conditions on technical indicators, this index holds potential for a positive move in the near term.

Conclusion
Both the Nifty Auto and Nifty Energy indices offer compelling opportunities for buy-on-dips strategies. The Auto Index has immediate resistance but appears ready to bounce from oversold levels, while the Energy Index is consolidating and could soon break out, offering upside potential for traders.

More From This Section

sebi market

Sebi issues show-cause notice to NSDL over non-compliance related matters

Stock Market, Market

BSE tumbles by over 5% after Jefferies downgrade stocks to 'underperform'

Mutual Funda

Adani Enterprises QIP: Quant MF secures nearly half of all the shares

SEBI

Sebi considers allowing Associations of Persons to open demat accounts

SEBI

Sebi to auction Rose Valley's 27 properties worth Rs 63.26 cr on Nov 25


(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)


Also Read

Credit: Bloomberg

Gold price today: Trading strategy for yellow metal ahead of China stimulus

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks on Oct 16

share market

Vijaya Diagnostic, Mastek; top technical bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two defense stocks today

Gold

Gold trading Strategy: Avoid large short positions; check key levels here

Topics : Stock calls Nifty Auto index Nifty Auto Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock exchanges S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon