BSE tumbles by over 5% after Jefferies downgrade stocks to 'underperform'

Shares of stock exchange BSE dropped over 5 per cent on Wednesday after brokerage Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘underperform’ amid concerns about the impact on volumes due to the new norms on futures and options (F&O).
Jefferies has revised the price target to Rs 3,500 per share for BSE, nearly 22 per cent lower than Wednesday’s close of Rs 4,495.
BSE’s stock has rallied over 30 per cent in the past month on hopes that the exchange will be impacted less than bigger rival National Stock Exchange (NSE) due to the implementation of stricter derivatives trading norms.
Further, many are hopeful that BSE may gain market share from the spillover trades into the continuing weekly products.
“At the current market price, we feel the risk-reward has turned unfavourable, with the risks (higher impact of regulations on market volumes, low spillover gains for BSE, and more regulations) outweighing incremental gains,” said a report by Jefferies.
Most of the new norms by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will come into effect from November 20. BSE will retain the Sensex contracts while NSE will continue with Nifty50 contracts in the weekly options segment. Sebi has also increased the contract size and position monitoring.
“Monthly contracts remain unaffected (~30 per cent of the market) under the new F&O framework, and BSE’s market share is relatively lower (~10 per cent) in this segment. Adjusting for this, the current valuation may be implying a 40-50 per cent market share for BSE in weekly contracts (weeks 1-3), which seems over-optimistic to us. This assumes a major shift in participant behaviour, especially on non-expiry days,” noted Jefferies.
BSE’s managing director and chief executive officer, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday that they are working to increase participation and expand the number of products in the derivatives segment. He added that BSE aims to increase participation to 600 stock brokers from the current 450 and to around 500 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the present 150.
Analysts expect a 30-40 per cent drop in volumes following the Sebi mandate. The market regulator has introduced stringent norms to address rising retail losses in the segment.