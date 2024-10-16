Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BSE tumbles by over 5% after Jefferies downgrade stocks to 'underperform'

BSE tumbles by over 5% after Jefferies downgrade stocks to 'underperform'

Many are hopeful that BSE may gain market share from the spillover trades into the continuing weekly products

Stock Market, Market

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of stock exchange BSE dropped over 5 per cent on Wednesday after brokerage Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘underperform’ amid concerns about the impact on volumes due to the new norms on futures and options (F&O).

Jefferies has revised the price target to Rs 3,500 per share for BSE, nearly 22 per cent lower than Wednesday’s close of Rs 4,495.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


BSE’s stock has rallied over 30 per cent in the past month on hopes that the exchange will be impacted less than bigger rival National Stock Exchange (NSE) due to the implementation of stricter derivatives trading norms.
 

Further, many are hopeful that BSE may gain market share from the spillover trades into the continuing weekly products.

“At the current market price, we feel the risk-reward has turned unfavourable, with the risks (higher impact of regulations on market volumes, low spillover gains for BSE, and more regulations) outweighing incremental gains,” said a report by Jefferies.

Most of the new norms by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will come into effect from November 20. BSE will retain the Sensex contracts while NSE will continue with Nifty50 contracts in the weekly options segment. Sebi has also increased the contract size and position monitoring.

“Monthly contracts remain unaffected (~30 per cent of the market) under the new F&O framework, and BSE’s market share is relatively lower (~10 per cent) in this segment. Adjusting for this, the current valuation may be implying a 40-50 per cent market share for BSE in weekly contracts (weeks 1-3), which seems over-optimistic to us. This assumes a major shift in participant behaviour, especially on non-expiry days,” noted Jefferies.

More From This Section

Mutual Funda

Adani Enterprises QIP: Quant MF secures nearly half of all the shares

SEBI

Sebi decides to make sales proceeds available to FPIs on settlement day

Stock market, Indian market

Market Close Highlights, Oct 16: Sensex sheds 319 pts, Nifty below 25k; Auto, IT indices fall 1%

share market

Gala Precision Engineering shares skyrocket 15% due to heavy volume

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

AMCs, broking stocks rally up to 15%; Aditya Birla, UTI, CAMS at new peak


BSE’s managing director and chief executive officer, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday that they are working to increase participation and expand the number of products in the derivatives segment. He added that BSE aims to increase participation to 600 stock brokers from the current 450 and to around 500 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the present 150.

Analysts expect a 30-40 per cent drop in volumes following the Sebi mandate. The market regulator has introduced stringent norms to address rising retail losses in the segment.

Also Read

Wipro

Wipro gains 3% as board to mull bonus issue in a meeting on Oct 16-17

Ratan Tata

India lost a pioneer, but not his legacy: BSE condoles Ratan Tata's death

MTNL, telecom

SBI declares MTNL a non-performing asset amid Rs 325.53 crore debt

PremiumResearch and development (R&D) spending by BSE 100 companies has grown steadily, rising from 0.89 per cent of revenue in FY20 to 1.32 per cent in FY24, averaging around 1 per cent over the period in-between, according to data compiled from Bloomberg

BSE 100 companies boost R&D spending, but innovation challenges persist

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BSE to keep weekly options tied to Sensex despite new derivative rules

Topics : SEBI BSE stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon