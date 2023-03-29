NIfty FMCG looks weak; PVT Bank Index likely to outperform: Ravi Nathani

NIFTY FMCG INDEX Last close: 45,017.60



On the other hand, it has a strong support level of around 44,980, resulting in a range-bound trade pattern with an overall bearish trend. Traders are advised to keep a close eye on the support level of 44,980, as a close below this level could trigger panic for long positions. The NIFTY FMCG Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 45017.60. However, the index is showing signs of a possible breakdown as it has been facing stiff resistance at around 45,125 for the last five hours.



Hence, considering all the parameters, the best trading advice for traders would be to sell on the rise post violation of the support level of 44,980. The short-term trend on charts is bearish, and the index and its constituents are expected to underperform the market in the near term. This could result in a sharp correction in the stock prices, which are expected to find support at around 44,775 and 44,625. Technical indicators on the index such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Bollinger bands suggest a bearish momentum.

Also Read Bank Nifty, Private Bank indices remain bearish on charts: Ravi Nathani Ravi Nathani recommends to buy IT, FMCG stocks on dips; Avoid metals Nifty PSU Bank, Finance indices likely to pullback, says Ravi Nathani Ravi Nathani recommends placing bearish trading bets on Nifty Metal index Ravi Nathani expects Nifty to hit 18,400; cautions on Pvt Bank Stocks to watch: Adani Group, Vedanta, NHPC, PNB Housing, RHI Magnesita Sebi slaps penalties totalling Rs 36 cr on PNB Finance, CCCL, others S&P 500 edges down while bond yields rise with gold for a 2nd day Wait for stock exchanges to update data at quarter-end: Adani CFO Special Situations Fund: Kotak Mahindra Bank arm raises $1.25 billion



NIFTY PVT BANKS INDEX In conclusion, the NIFTY FMCG Index is currently exhibiting a range-bound trade pattern with an overall bearish trend. Traders are advised to be cautious and sell on rise post violation of the support level of 44,980, as the short-term trend on charts is bearish, and the index and its constituents are expected to underperform the market in the near term.

Last close: 20,083.05

The NIFTY PVT BANKS Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 20,083.05. Looking at the charts, it is evident that the index is a good buy option during dips as it is expected to outperform the markets.



Furthermore, the Bollinger bands and Relative Strength Index (RSI) are trending upwards, further indicating a positive outlook for the index. Therefore, the best trading strategy for all swing traders would be to buy the index and its constituents at the current market price or during dips with a target expected at 20,425 and 20,775 in the short term. Technical indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) have turned positive and given a breakout on the histogram, indicating a bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average (20DSMA) has also been violated on charts, adding to the bullish momentum.



(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal). In conclusion, the NIFTY PVT BANKS Index is expected to outperform the markets, and technical indicators such as the MACD, 20DSMA, Bollinger bands, and RSI support a bullish outlook. Swing traders are advised to buy the index and its constituents at the current market price or during dips with a short-term target of 20,425 and 20,775.



