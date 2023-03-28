Special Situations Fund: Kotak Mahindra Bank arm raises $1.25 billion

The overall targeted amount for the second fund, which will be domiciled in the GIFT City, is $1.6 billion. The second fund, which comes after the deployment of $1 billion in the first fund, will "provide strategic solution capital across growth and value companies", it said.

A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Tuesday announced that it has raised $1.25 billion for its second special situations fund. The money raised will be deployed in equity, debt capital and hybrid instruments across sectors, a statement from Kotak Investment Advisors (KIA), the arm of the private sector lender, under which the fund comes, said.