Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Nifty Media index needs to cross this hurdle to see next leg of rally

The recent rally in the Media index has propelled it closer to the resistance level of 2,300. This resistance level is anticipated to act as a formidable barrier for bullish momentum

trading
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT Index Analysis: Range-bound dynamics
The current market price (CMP) of the Nifty IT Index stands at 31,060.20, portraying a range-bound trend on the charts. The index's movement is confined within the range of 31,400 to 30,550. A close above or below this range is likely to trigger significant directional shifts. Anticipated resistance on the charts is envisaged around 32,800, indicating a potential level where upward movement may encounter challenges. Conversely, support is projected at approximately 30,200 and 28,750, serving as foundational levels that might arrest downward movements.

In light of the index's current positioning and chart analysis, a prudent suggestion would be to consider booking profits. This perspective is based on the anticipation that the index is likely to conclude the month in proximity to last month's closing figures. This projection implies a flat to negative performance in the near term.

Nifty Media Index: Assessing recent rally
The Nifty Media Index is currently positioned at 2,236.90 on the back of the recent rally on the charts. This rally has propelled the index closer to a notable resistance level, which holds substantial significance. This resistance level is anticipated to act as a formidable barrier for bullish momentum in the near future. It's imperative to recognize that until the index effectively breaks and securely closes above the 2,300-mark, the likelihood of fresh buying opportunities in the near term remains limited.

To prudently manage risk, it is recommended to exercise caution and consider taking a strategic step. Setting a stringent stoploss at 2,300 on a closing basis is advised. Looking ahead, potential support on the charts is projected at approximately 2,180 and 2,050 levels. These levels offer reference points where downward movements might be arrested or present tactical opportunities for traders.

===================================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal. He doesn't hold any positions in the indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Nifty FMCG, Auto indices likely to underperform in near-term, show charts

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Nifty, Nifty Bank eye range-bound moves; here's how to trade them

Markets have been over-optimistic in foreseeing rate cuts: Rahul Bhuskute

Stock Market LIVE: Global equities extend slide as US bond yields pop

Investment cycle gaining momentum, envisaged capex to jump over 80%: RBI

5 stocks added to Nifty Next 50; govt invites applications for SAT officer

Foreign portfolio investor moves swing stock price pendulum, shows data

Mid-cap stocks pique interest of FPIs after 5 years: Goldman Sachs


Topics : Stock calls Markets media industry Market Outlook Trading strategies

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon