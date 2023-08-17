Confirmation

5 stocks added to Nifty Next 50; govt invites applications for SAT officer

They replaced ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC, Indus Towers and, Page Industries in the 50-share index

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Listen to This Article

State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) and TVS Motor Company are among the five stocks added to the Nifty Next 50 index. Shriram Finance, Trent, and Zydus Lifesciences are the other fresh entrants to the index.

They replaced ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC, Indus Towers and, Page Industries in the 50-share index. The Nifty Next 50 index is seen as the bridge for companies to make it to the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Centre invites applications for SAT officer

As the tenure of Justice Tarun Agarwala nears its end, the Ministry of Finance has invited applications for the position of Presiding Officer at Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). 
 
Agarwala was appointed in December 2018 for five years and has delivered crucial orders. Applications have also been 
sought for the position of technical member of SAT which is held by Meera Swarup until September 15.

Topics : Stocks in focus Indian stock markets

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

