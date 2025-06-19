Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Nifty MidCap sees breakdown, can dip 8%; SmallCap clinches to key support

Nifty MidCap sees breakdown, can dip 8%; SmallCap clinches to key support

The Nifty MidCap index can slip another 4%, or extend the fall towards 19,600; hints the technical chart. The SmallCap index is yet to confirm a downside breakout.

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
premium

The Nifty MidCap index closed below its trend line support on Wednesday, June 18.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmark indices have been grappling with fears of a likely all-out war between Israel-Iran as the conflict now completes a week. Amid the consolidation, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index has declined over 1.5 per cent from its recent high of 25,222 registered last week; while the broader indices - the Nifty MidCap 150 and the Nifty SmallCap 250 were down close to 3 per cent each.  The Nifty MidCap index, in particular, has flagged a bearish signal on the technical charts, as it closed below the trend line support on Wednesday. On
Topics : Stock Market Market technicals Market Outlook Nifty midcap Smallcap index Trading strategies Market trends The Smart Investor technical calls technical charts technical analysis stock market trading Markets Trading tips
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon