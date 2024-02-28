Nifty Private Bank, IT: Here's how to trade these two range-bound indices

Nifty Private Bank Index



The Nifty Private Bank Index is currently exhibiting a range-bound pattern on charts, with identified levels at 23,690 on the upside and 23,165 on the downside. A close above or below this range is considered a triggering point, indicating potential directional movements.

A trade above 23,690 signals the potential for an upward movement, with the next resistance levels identified at 23,950 and 24,100. On the flip side, a trade below 23,165 suggests a downward trigger, with next support levels expected at 22,900 and 22,750. These levels are crucial for traders to assess potential rebounds or extended downward movements.

For cautious or safe traders, waiting for a clear breakout above or below the identified range is recommended. This approach ensures a confirmation of the market direction before initiating positions, reducing the risk of false signals.

On the other hand, for risk-tolerant or more aggressive traders, a strategy of buying near support levels and selling near resistance levels is suggested. This strategy aims to capitalize on the price oscillations within the established range, offering trading opportunities in both upward and downward movements.

In summary, the Nifty Private Bank Index is currently range-bound between 23,690 and 23,165. Safe traders are advised to wait for a breakout, while riskier traders may opt for a strategy of buying near support and selling near resistance within the existing range. This approach provides flexibility and aligns with different risk preferences in navigating the current market conditions.

Nifty IT Index

The Nifty IT Index is currently exhibiting a range-bound pattern on charts, with established levels at 38,560 on the upside and 37,200 on the downside. A close above or below this range is considered a triggering point, indicating potential directional movements.

A trade above 38,560 signals the potential for an upward movement, with the next resistance levels identified at 39,000 and 39,300. Conversely, a trade below 37,200 suggests a downward trigger, with next support levels expected at 36,800 and 36,600. These levels are pivotal for traders to gauge potential rebounds or extended downward movements.

For cautious or safe traders, waiting for a clear breakout above or below the identified range is recommended. This approach ensures confirmation of the market direction before initiating positions, reducing the risk of false signals.

On the other hand, for risk-tolerant or more aggressive traders, a strategy of buying near support levels and selling near resistance levels is suggested. This strategy aims to capitalize on the price oscillations within the established range, offering trading opportunities in both upward and downward movements.

In summary, the Nifty IT Index is currently range-bound between 38560 and 37200. Safe traders are advised to wait for a breakout, while riskier traders may opt for a strategy of buying near support and selling near resistance within the existing range. This approach provides flexibility and aligns with different risk preferences in navigating the current market conditions.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).