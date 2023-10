Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were are trading higher by up to 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade after Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and Indian Bank reported a healthy set of numbers for July-September quarter (Q2FY24), with improvement in assets quality.

At 10:08 AM; Nifty PSU Bank index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 3.3 per cent, as compared to 0.84 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.