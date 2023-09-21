Nifty Pvt Bank index to remain bullish as long as it holds 22,770

Nifty Financial Services Index: Range-bound

The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently trading at 20,104.50, is displaying a range-bound pattern on the charts, with a defined range between 20,580 and 19,460. Traders and investors are closely watching for a breakout above or below this range, as it could provide a clear direction for short-term trades in this sector.

In the near term, the index has approached the upper boundary of this range, which often triggers a correction. This anticipated correction is currently unfolding in the market. To navigate this uncertain terrain, traders should pay attention to key support levels on the charts, which are expected to materialize around 19,865, 19,670, and 19,550. For those looking to capitalize on potential buying opportunities, it is advisable to consider entering the market near these support levels.

However, it is crucial to implement a strict risk management strategy, including setting stop-loss orders to protect against the possibility of a close below the lower range at 19,460, which could indicate a further downward movement in the short term.

In conclusion, the Nifty Financial Services Index is currently range-bound, and a clear short-term direction will emerge upon a breakout above or below the range. Traders should watch for potential buying opportunities near the support levels mentioned, but exercise caution and employ risk management measures to safeguard their positions.

Nifty Private Banks Index: Short-Term Outlook Remains Bullish

The Nifty Private Banks Index, currently trading at 23,430.50, has been the center of attention for traders and investors, displaying a short-term bullish trend. This analysis provides insights into the current dynamics of the index, emphasizing potential buying opportunities as it approaches crucial support levels.

In the short term, the index is expected to maintain its bullish momentum as long as it doesn't close below the critical level of 22,770. This level serves as a key indicator of market sentiment and is closely monitored by market participants.

As long as the index remains above this level, the bullish trend is anticipated to persist. In the near term, however, a temporary pullback is expected. Support levels are projected at 23,420, 23,120, 22,900, and the crucial 22,770. The index recently closed in proximity to the first support level, highlighting an opportune moment for traders to consider buying the index and its constituent stocks.

For investors looking to capitalize on the potential buying opportunities, there are two strategic options. One is to enter the market at the current market price, while the other is to monitor for possible dips, preferably near the identified support levels, before making a move.

It's essential to exercise caution and remain vigilant in managing risk. Setting stop-loss orders and staying informed about market developments are prudent measures to protect investments in a dynamic and ever-changing market environment.

In summary, the Nifty Private Banks Index is currently displaying a short-term bullish trend, contingent on it staying above the critical support level of 22,770. While some near-term pullback is expected, traders are advised to consider buying opportunities, either at the current market price or near the identified support levels.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).



