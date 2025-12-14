Nifty200 Momentum30: A flip of index switch jolts ₹16K cr across the grid

The upcoming rebalancing of the Nifty200 Momentum 30 index is expected to trigger market churn of more than ₹16,000 crore. Nifty Indices, India’s largest index provider, announced on December 11 that 19 current constituents of the quant-based index will be replaced. The changes will take effect at the close on December 30.

Brian Freitas, a New Zealand-based analyst with Periscope Analytics and an independent insight provider for Smartkarma, estimates the reshuffle could generate round-trip trades totalling ₹16,130 crore ($1.8 billion). He observes that flows into 27 stocks may exceed their one-day average trading volume.

Stocks exiting the index are projected