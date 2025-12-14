Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty200 Momentum30: A flip of index switch jolts ₹16K cr across the grid

Once rebalance kicks in, passive money follows preset circuitry

The Nifty200 Momentum 30 tracks the top 30 stocks within the Nifty 200 based on a ‘normalised momentum score’, calculated from six- and 12-month price returns adjusted for volatility.

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

The upcoming rebalancing of the Nifty200 Momentum 30 index is expected to trigger market churn of more than ₹16,000 crore. Nifty Indices, India’s largest index provider, announced on December 11 that 19 current constituents of the quant-based index will be replaced. The changes will take effect at the close on December 30. 
Brian Freitas, a New Zealand-based analyst with Periscope Analytics and an independent insight provider for Smartkarma, estimates the reshuffle could generate round-trip trades totalling ₹16,130 crore ($1.8 billion). He observes that flows into 27 stocks may exceed their one-day average trading volume. 
Stocks exiting the index are projected
