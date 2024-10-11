Business Standard
Noel Tata likely appointed as Tata Trusts Chair; Group stocks trade mixed



With his son Neville by his side, Noel Tata, 67, was the face of the Tata family at Ratan Tata’s funeral on Thursday. As India’s top leaders and business tycoons paid homage to the titan, Noel, known for establishing the retail giant Trent, maintaine

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Noel Tata Chairman Tata Trusts: Tata Group stocks were trading mixed on Friday amid reports of appointment of Noel Tata as the Chairman of Tata Trusts.

At 1:44 PM, Trent share price was ruling 2.8 per cent higher, Tata Chemicals share price was up 2.35 per cent, Tata Steel 0.7 per cent, and Tata Motors 0.17 per cent.

On the contrary, Tata Consultancy Services wad down 2.5 per cent (mainly due to its muted September quarter results), Tata Power was down 0.8 per cent, Tata Consumer Products 0.3 per cent, and Indian Hotels Company 0.28 per cent.
 

By comparison, the NSE Nifty was down 0.15 per cent at the time of the writing of this report.

According to reports, Tata Trusts held at least two meetings today and unanimously decided to appoint Noel Tata as the Chairman. READ MORE

Business Standard reported on October 11 that Noel Tata could be the likely successor of Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. READ MORE

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

