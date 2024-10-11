Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Oberoi Realty to raise Rs 6,000 cr via equity shares, securities

Oberoi Realty to raise Rs 6,000 cr via equity shares, securities

The company may raise the amount in one or more tranches

Oberoi Realty

The raise is subject to the approval of applicable shareholders and regulatory or statutory authorities. | Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The board of directors at Oberoi Realty approved a fundraising exercise of Rs 6,000 crore in its meeting held on October 11. 

The funds will be raised “by way of issuance of equity shares, eligible securities, other securities or instruments, or any combination of securities,” as per the company’s stock exchange filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company may raise the amount in one or more tranches “by way of private placement, including a qualified institutional placement, or through any other permissible mode or combination of modes as may be considered appropriate.”

The raise is subject to the approval of applicable shareholders and regulatory or statutory authorities.
 

Earlier, in August 2024, the company acquired Nirmal Lifestyle Realty Private (NLRPL) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, as per the company’s stock exchange filing.

NLRPL holds development rights in respect of land measuring approximately 20,262.40 square metres situated at L.B.S. Road, Mulund West, Mumbai, which is contiguous to the lands owned by Oberoi Realty where its residential project Eternia has been developed.

More From This Section

equity trading volumes, share market

Transformers and Rectifiers hits 4th straight upper circuit; here's why

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

Why have BSE shares climbed 4% on October 11? Check reasons here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

JSW Infrastructure surges 4% on allotting commercial paper of Rs 1,000 cr

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, below 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; TCS drags 2.5%

Dengue, Mosquito

Panacea Biotec surges 4% on reports of launching dengue vaccine in two yrs


The acquisition involves paying creditors Rs 273 crore as well as the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) costs. Oberoi Realty will acquire 100 per cent of NLRPL's shares for Rs 1 lakh.

Additionally, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,441.95 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), up 54.5 per cent on a yearly basis; its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) were Rs 815.05 crore for the same period. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) for Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 584.40 crore.

The listed developer's total market cap stands at around Rs 69,075.33 crore.

Also Read

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Buy Macrotech & Sunteck; Hold Oberoi Realty & Godrej Prop, suggests Nuvama

Oberoi Realty

NCLT passes Oberoi Realty's resolution plan for Nirmal Lifestyle Realty

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Nifty Realty up 2.5% on July 29; what's driving the rally? Analysts weigh

real estate

Oberoi Realty stock rallies 7% on strong Q1FY25 show; profit zooms 82%

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty Q1: Net profit jumps 82% to Rs 584.51 cr on higher revenue

Topics : Oberoi Realty Fundraising Shareholders Mumbai Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon