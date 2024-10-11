Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Panacea Biotec surges 4% on reports of launching dengue vaccine in two yrs

Panacea Biotec surges 4% on reports of launching dengue vaccine in two yrs

Shares of Panacea Biotec surged up to 4.48 per cent at Rs 319.40 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

Dengue, Mosquito

Dengue, Mosquito(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Panacea Biotec surged up to 4.48 per cent at Rs 319.40 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. This came after the company disclosed its plans to develop a dengue vaccine within the next two years. 

According to a report by CNBC TV 18, Panacea Biotec Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Rajesh Jain said that its dengue vaccine, developed in collaboration with ICMR, is progressing well in phase three trials across 19 sites in India, covering over 10,000 adults.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Upon completion of the trials, the company will submit efficacy data to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to seek manufacturing approval.
 

Per the report, the chairman of Panacea Biotec expressed optimism about the vaccine's launch, stating that the company expects to bring it to India and other countries within the next two years. However, he emphasised that the company must adhere to the approved protocols, trial formalities, and ethical guidelines set by the drug authorities.

Panacea Biotec, India’s second-largest vaccine manufacturer, boasts a portfolio of prescription products across key therapeutic areas, including pain management, diabetes care, renal disease, osteoporosis, tuberculosis, gastrointestinal health, and vaccines. 

The company has established collaborations with leading research organisations both in India and internationally. Panacea Biotec operates cutting-edge production facilities in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi, adhering to global regulatory standards such as US-FDA, UK-MHRA, SAMCC, and WHO-cGMP. It also operates four research and development centres and holds 24 product patents valid across more than 60 countries.

Panacea Biotec share price history

More From This Section

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; TCS drags 2.5%

IPO

Garuda Construction IPO allotment today: Check status, latest GMP here

HCL Tech

HCL Tech Q2 Preview: Brokerages expect flat revenue, decline in TCV

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

RVNL, IRCTC, IRFC: Railway stocks trading 33% off highs; time for a relook?

share market

Anand Rathi stocks rally 6% on strong Q2 show; Rs 7 dividend announced

Panacea Biotec share price has outperformed the market as it has risen 78.4 per cent year to date, while gaining 81.6 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12.5 per cent year to date and 22.4 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 1,886.52 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of -161.82 times at an earning per share of Rs -1.88. 

At 12:50 PM, the stock price of the company advanced by 1.20 per cent at Rs 308 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.27 per cent to 81,387.15 level. 


Also Read

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

Why have BSE shares climbed 4% on October 11? Check reasons here

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Exide Ind up 4% as it invests over Rs 99 crore in arm Exide Energy

market stocks us market share market bullish

Ugro Capital stock price jumps 8% on strong Q2 update; more details here

pills

This pharma stock has zoomed 57% thus far in 2024; Citi sees more upside

share market stock market trading

Ashoka Buildcon rises 4% on emerging lowest bidder for Rs 918-crore project

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Panacea Biotec

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon