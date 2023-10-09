NSE, BSE kick off World Investor Week 2023 to boost investor knowledge

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Monday kicked off World Investor Week 2023 to boost investor knowledge and promote responsible investing.

World Investor Week 2023 (WIW) -- an initiative led by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) -- is being celebrated from October 9 to October 15, the exchanges said in separate statements.

The initiative is a global campaign that promotes investor education and protection. It provides an opportunity for stock exchanges, regulators, and other financial institutions to engage with investors, raise awareness about the importance of investor education, and highlight the various opportunities available in the financial markets.

As part of this initiative, the bourses rang the closing bell on Monday to mark the beginning of World Investor Week 2023.

"World Investor Week is an important occasion for us to reaffirm our dedication to investor protection and education," NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Ananth Narayan G, Whole Time Member, Sebi said a well-informed investor is a well-protected investor. Such an investor would not fall prey to unsolicited investment offers, stock tips, or market rumours.

"Instead, he/she would invest based on his/ her research, well cognizant of the risk and return of each investment, and his/ her overall portfolio," he added.

As part of the celebrations, BSE said it is organising a range of activities across digital, visual, and physical mediums to reach a wider base of investors.

Also, BSE said, it is extending its outreach to tier II and tier III cities in Rajasthan by conducting Katputli (puppetry) and folk-dance performances, which carry essential investment messages.

Simultaneously, BSE, in collaboration with the RP Krisha Foundation, is organising a Human Chain event that involves the participation of 11th and 12th-grade students.

NSE said that this year's event will include informative sessions in regional languages for various sections of existing and prospective investors, panel discussions, engaging financial quizzes, podcast series by experts, nukkad natak, providing investors with insights into various investment opportunities, safe and responsible investing habits, dos and don'ts to be observed during investing, etc.