NSE edges higher post Q2; Jefferies ups target after 1st earnings since IPO
NSE share price target: Following the Q2 results, Jefferies has maintained its 'Buy' rating on NSE shares, and raised the target price to ₹2,125 from ₹2,085.
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NSE Q2FY27 results
Jefferies hikes NSE share price target
Following the Q2 results, Jefferies said that NSE has reported in-line numbers, adding that the current valuations do not reflect NSE’s moats. It has maintained its 'Buy' rating on NSE shares, and raised the target price to ₹2,125 from ₹2,085.
The brokerage said that equity futures remained weak in NSE, with Futures ADTO declining 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y, partly due to STT hike implemented earlier in the year.
Tech spending grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter. The exchange expects tech costs to grow in the mid-teens.
Jefferies has kept its FY27-29e EPS estimates largely unchanged, as higher equity options ADTO in Q3FY27 will be offset by lower other income.
With regulatory headwinds in the past, the brokerage expects a 15.6 per cent revenue CAGR over FY27-29e. Further, Ebitda margin could expand by 200bps till FY29e led by operating leverage.
Also, NSE is adding new growth levers, which could add 15 per cent to revenue/PAT by FY30e, the brokerage added.
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 3:29 PM IST