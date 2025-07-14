Monday, July 14, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE launches out monthly electricity futures to hedge price volatility

NSE launches out monthly electricity futures to hedge price volatility

As of 2 pm, the contracts recorded more than 4,000 lots, representing more than 200 million units of electricity

NSE

"The first trade opened at ₹4,430/MWh, and as of the reporting time, the price was trending around ₹4,364/MWh, reflecting healthy participation across participants including power generators, discoms, large industrial consumers, and market intermedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday launched monthly electricity futures contracts which allow power buyers, sellers, traders and retailers to manage price risks.

As of 2 pm, the contracts recorded more than 4,000 lots, representing more than 200 million units of electricity. The total turnover of trade has crossed 87.36 crore, with the volume-weighted average price recorded at ₹4,368/MWh (megawatt-hour), the exchange said in a statement.

"The first trade opened at ₹4,430/MWh, and as of the reporting time, the price was trending around ₹4,364/MWh, reflecting healthy participation across participants including power generators, discoms, large industrial consumers, and market intermediaries, it said.

 

According to the exchange, the launch provides a transparent, risk-managed platform for participants to hedge electricity price volatility, support long-term power planning, and contribute to country's broader energy transition goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee drops as traders await CPI print; ends near 86 mark on tariff fears

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market close highlights: IT drags Sensex 247 pts, Nifty at 25,082; SMIDs, realty stocks shine

share market stock market trading

Landmark Cars stock jumps 6% as B&K Sec initiates coverage, 60% upside seen

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 118% from March low

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc stock gains 3% as Silver hits all time high; check details

Topics : NSE power electricity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon