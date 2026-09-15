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Home / Markets / News / NSE vs BSE: Comparing dividends, bonuses & splits for shareholders

NSE vs BSE: Comparing dividends, bonuses & splits for shareholders

As NSE prepares to list its shares publicly, here's a look at the dividends, bonus issues and stock splits undertaken by the two leading stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) over the past 10 years.

NSE vs BSE: dividend, bonus, stock split

NSE vs BSE: Comparing dividends, bonuses & splits for shareholders

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

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NSE vs BSE dividend, bonus, stock split: The stage is set for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to make its much-awaited Dalal Street debut. The IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on September 17, with the shares likely to list on September 24 (Thursday).
 
NSE shares will list on BSE Ltd, which is already listed on the NSE.
 
BSE made its Dalal Street debut in 2017 and has rewarded its shareholders handsomely since then.
 
As NSE prepares to list its shares publicly, here’s a look at the dividends, bonus issues and stock splits undertaken by the two leading stock exchanges over the past 10 years. BSE dividends, bonuses, buybacks According to NSE data, BSE has paid dividends to its shareholders on multiple occasions since its listing in 2017. The exchange has also issued bonus shares and undertaken share buybacks twice so far.
 
 
BSE has not carried out any stock split or sub-division of its shares’ face value. The exchange’s shares have a face value of ₹2 each. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE  NSE dividends, bonuses, split  As per available data, NSE has paid dividends to shareholders regularly, issued bonus shares twice and split its shares once since 2016.

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The exchange last issued bonus shares in November 2024, marking its first such corporate action since November 2016. In December 2016, NSE undertook a sub-division of its shares in a 10:1 ratio, whereby each share with a face value of ₹10 was split into 10 shares with a face value of ₹1 each. 
NSE & BSE corporate actions
 NSE IPO GMP 
 NSE has fixed a price band of ₹1,700-1,785 per equity share. The ₹22,569 crore IPO will close on September 21, making it the country's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore offering in 2024.
 
In the grey market, NSE shares are commanding a decent premium. At the last check, NSE shares were trading at ₹2,003, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹218, or 12.2 per cent, above the upper end of the price band. The NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the exchange will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by existing shareholders. 
 The NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the exchange will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by existing shareholders. The NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the exchange will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by existing shareholders. 

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Topics : NSE IPO BSE IPO BSE stocks Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets Stock Split Bonus payouts dividend

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:37 AM IST