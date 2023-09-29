NTPC soars 6%, hits new high on strong biz outlook; up 52% so far in CY23

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

MCX slips 9% as Sebi stops launch of new commodity derivative platform

Mkt regulator Sebi puts MCX's impending transition to new CDP in abeyance

Trading strategies for stocks that doubled your money in 2023

Stock of this realty company has zoomed 71% in the past 6 days

Accenture guidance delays hopes of demand pick-up for Indian IT: Analysts

Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for power producer NTPC's stock

Ensure adequate supply, plan for future: Govt guideline for power discoms

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Shares of NTPC hit a record high of Rs 251.50 as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, supported by back of heavy volumes, on

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com