NTPC soars 6%, hits new high on strong biz outlook; up 52% so far in CY23

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava
L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM
Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL
Ensure adequate supply, plan for future: Govt guideline for power discoms
Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for power producer NTPC's stock
Accenture guidance delays hopes of demand pick-up for Indian IT: Analysts
Stock of this realty company has zoomed 71% in the past 6 days
Trading strategies for stocks that doubled your money in 2023
Mkt regulator Sebi puts MCX's impending transition to new CDP in abeyance
MCX slips 9% as Sebi stops launch of new commodity derivative platform