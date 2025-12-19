Friday, December 19, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nuvama trims Voltas FY26-27 earnings estimates amid demand woes

Nuvama trims Voltas FY26-27 earnings estimates amid demand woes

Voltas management has indicated that Q3FY26 trends are in line with internal expectations, with most sales still driven by products under the old energy rating table.

Voltas share price today

Despite near-term challenges, Voltas remains focused on defending and rebuilding market share, which management has described as non-negotiable.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) has cut its earnings estimates for Voltas amid continued near-term demand weakness, elevated channel inventory and mounting cost pressures that are likely to weigh on margins. The brokerage has reduced its FY26 and FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 12 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, while maintaining its ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock. 
 
According to Nuvama, demand conditions remain challenging in the near term, largely due to seasonally soft November-December sales and higher-than-normal channel inventory, which currently stands at around 45 days compared with 20-25 days in the same period last year. While the sharp decline seen in Q2FY26 is expected to moderate, the recovery in Q3FY26 is likely to be gradual rather than broad-based.
 
 
Voltas management has indicated that Q3FY26 trends are in line with internal expectations, with most sales still driven by products under the old energy rating table. Nuvama noted that some sequential improvement could be supported by pre-buying by dealers ahead of anticipated price increases linked to rising input costs and changes in energy rating norms. However, the brokerage cautioned that this improvement may be partly inflated, as pre-buying levels are expected to remain lower than last year, when stock-outs caused by an intense summer led to unusually high channel stocking.  ALSO READ | Q3 sales recovery, easing costs to drive gains for Godrej Consumer Products 
Margin pressure remains a key concern for the brokerage. Nuvama highlighted multiple cost headwinds, including depreciation of the rupee, which affects 20-30 per cent of Voltas’s imported material costs, higher copper prices and increased expenses related to e-waste compliance. These pressures come after the company had already passed on a 7-8 per cent price cut to consumers following the GST rate reduction, limiting its ability to absorb further cost inflation.
 
While Voltas is evaluating pricing actions to offset rising costs and the impact of new rating tables, pricing support and channel incentives are expected to continue in Q3FY26, albeit at a more calibrated level compared with Q2FY26. Nuvama believes that near-term margin outcomes will depend on how effectively revised pricing strategies are implemented, the pace of inventory normalisation and the intensity of competition in the room air conditioner (RAC) segment.

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start; Asian markets gain; ICICI Pru AMC to debut

Stock market nifty Sensex

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Nifty; key levels here

Godrej Consumer Product

Q3 sales recovery, easing costs to drive gains for Godrej Consumer Productspremium

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 78 pts lower amid late volatility; Nifty holds 25,800

buzzing stocks

Here's why HBL Engineering share price rose 8% in trade on December 18

 
Despite near-term challenges, Voltas remains focused on defending and rebuilding market share, which management has described as non-negotiable. The company has already regained 100-150 basis points (bps) of market share this calendar year, supported by improved regional distribution and capacity expansion at its Chennai plant. Additionally, the commercial air conditioning (CAC) business continues to perform steadily, benefiting from demand linked to data centres, district cooling and large commercial projects.
 
Factoring in lower margin expectations, Nuvama now assumes a revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 7 per cent, 9 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, over FY25-28. The brokerage has lowered its sum-of-the-parts (SoTP)-based target price to ₹1,170 from ₹1,200, noting that at current levels, the stock trades at elevated valuation multiples.
 
Disclaimer: The view/outlook has been suggested by Nuvama. Views expressed are their own.
 

More From This Section

Indian stock market saw a record breaking year, with over 100 mainboard, and 250 SME IPOs in 2025.

Amid ₹1.85-trn fund raise, here are 5 lessons from IPO investing in 2025

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian markets rebound as tech lifts Wall Street, investors eye BOJ hike

U K Sinha

Former Sebi chief Sinha urges caution as private credit lending grows fast

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Securities laws set for reset as FM introduces Bill for unified codepremium

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan balance transfer: Higher residual principal tenure drive savingspremium

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Analysis Voltas stocks Voltas air conditioners air conditioner market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Consumer stock Indian equities BSE NSE Share price Earnings growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon