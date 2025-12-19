Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Nifty; key levels here

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Nifty; key levels here

Nifty trading strategy: Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA.

Nifty trading strategy today

Nifty has been forming bearish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy - Nandish Shah, HDFC Securities

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY

1) Buy Nifty (30-December Expiry) 25800 Put at ₹127 & simultaneously sell 25600 Put at ₹65
 
Lot Size 75 
Maximum Loss ₹4650 If Nifty closes at or above 25800 on 30 Dec expiry.
  Maximum profit ₹10350 If Nifty closes at or below 25600 on 30 Dec expiry.
  Breakeven Point ₹25738

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets gain; ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing today

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 78 pts lower amid late volatility; Nifty holds 25,800

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI among 5 stocks with up to 30% upside potential as per charts, says analyst at Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy for 2026: These 5 banks can rally up to 30%, says mkt expert

Patel Engineering share price

Patel Engineering shares up 4% on Arunachal Pradesh hydro project revival

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results, Hero MotoCorp share price, Hero market share, two-wheeler sales India, Hero exports growth, EV launches Hero, Axis Securities target

Hero MotoCorp sheds 5%; Jefferies downgrades stock, sees 14% downside risk

  Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.23
  Approx margin required ₹39000

Rationale:

 
Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the week, where Open interest rose by 7 per cent along with price fall of 0.9 per cent.
 
  Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA.
 
Nifty has been forming bearish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart. 
Nifty open interest put call ratio fell to 0.83 levels from 1.15 levels on the back of call writing at 25800-26000 levels. 
 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
 
  (Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

U K Sinha

Former Sebi chief Sinha urges caution as private credit lending grows fast

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Securities laws set for reset as FM introduces Bill for unified codepremium

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan balance transfer: Higher residual principal tenure drive savingspremium

Stock Market

MCX fixes Jan 2 as record date for stock split; Swiggy, Waaree added to F&O

Godrej Consumer Product

Q3 sales recovery, easing costs to drive gains for Godrej Consumer Productspremium

Topics : Stock calls Market technicals HDFC Securities NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 derivatives trading Indian stock market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon