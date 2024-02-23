Nvidia's blowout result shifts focus to AI-linked stocks of Indian firms

Artificial intelligence (AI) titan Nvidia’s bumper results have put into focus domestic companies offering AI-linked services.

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Persistent Systems and L&T Technology Services (LLTS) posted sharp gains on Friday in an otherwise dull market.

Nasdaq-listed AI chip maker’s fourth quarter sales and profitability in the financial year beat Street’s elevated expectations, posting massive growth.

In its commentary, Nvidia said, “Strong demand was driven by enterprise software and consumer internet applications, as well as multiple industry verticals, including automotive, financial services and health care.”

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping