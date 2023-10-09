close
Sensex (-0.45%)
65697.80 -297.83
Nifty (-0.45%)
19565.65 -87.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.98%)
39891.45 -393.25
Nifty Smallcap (-1.40%)
5838.35 -83.05
Nifty Bank (-0.84%)
43989.45 -371.15
Heatmap

Oil India rallies to 8-year high, nears fresh peak as crude price rebounds

Thus far in the calendar year, the stock price of OIL has rallied 51 per cent as compared to a 7.4 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The stock price of Oil India (OIL) surged 8 per cent on the BSE to touch Rs 318.25 on Monday, its highest level in over eight years, as crude oil

Also Read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Israel-Hamas war: What is Hamas and why did it launch an attack on Israel?

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Refinery rejig: Why is India steadily raising petrochemicals capacity

LIVE: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed 293% so far in 2023

TCS hits 52-week high, gains 1% in weak market on share buyback plan

Stocks to Watch: MCX, TCS, Reliance, Bank of Baroda, Titan, Liquor, sugar

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty at 19550; IT stocks defy fall

This stock market behaviour can help you predict Cricket World Cup winner

Topics : Buzzing stocks Brent crude oil North East stock market trading

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon