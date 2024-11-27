Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric Mobility hits 20% upper limit on new launches, Citi report

Ola Electric Mobility hits 20% upper limit on new launches, Citi report

Shares of the company ended at Rs 88.2, extending its two-day advance to 27 per cent. Initiating coverage on the stock, Citi set a target price of Rs 90

Ola Electric, OLA

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Samie Modak Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric Mobility's stock surged 20 per cent on Wednesday, hitting the upper trading limit, as investors snapped up shares amid optimism about the company's new affordable electric vehicle offerings. This positive sentiment was further boosted by a note from Citi, which deemed Ola’s long-term prospects "attractive."
 
Shares of the company ended at Rs 88.2, extending its two-day advance to 27 per cent. Initiating coverage on the stock, Citi set a target price of Rs 90.
 
“Our positive stance on Ola —largest e2W player in India with 38 per cent market share (FY25YTD) — is predicated on a wide product portfolio, strong R&D focus, significant vertical integration (including Li-ion cell manufacturing), and large scale of production; soon to-be-launched motorcycles and e3Ws potential volume boosters,” said the US-based brokerage
 
 
“We admit service perception has been negative of late, but expect it to subside over the medium term as the back-end supply chain catches up with volume growth,” it said in a note.
 
A day earlier, Ola announced the launch of two new ranges of electric scooters with prices starting at Rs 39,000—its cheapest offering yet.  

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Ola Electric, Adani Green, GMR Power, 384 more stocks hit upper limit today

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric launches Gig, S1 Z range of scooters, price start at Rs 39,999

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to watch, Nov 22, 2024: Adani Group stocks, Tata Power, NTPC, LIC

Ola Electric

Ola Electric may lay off 500 employees as part of restructuring exercise

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric wrongly claims to solve service issues, CCPA initiates probe

Topics : Stock Market Ola electric vehicles Ola Electric Mobility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon