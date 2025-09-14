Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Once hybrid orphan, Reits now wear equity colours in mutual fund space

Once hybrid orphan, Reits now wear equity colours in mutual fund space

Cross no man's land with fund allocation hinging on liquidity and benchmarks

While MFs were allowed to invest in Reits and infrastructure investment trusts (Invits) back in 2017, only a handful of fund houses have warmed to them.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

The equity classification of real estate investment trusts (Reits) for mutual fund (MF) investments is expected to encourage their entry into equity and hybrid schemes. But the depth of participation will hinge on whether they are added to equity and hybrid indices, as well as the supply of new units and market liquidity. 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s move to reclassify Reits will give the asset class more visibility, said Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer, Anand Rathi Wealth, adding that it may now find wider acceptance in select scheme categories. 
“Thematic or sectoral funds with a real
