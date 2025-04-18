Outperformance galore: Most equity funds beat benchmarks in FY25

Majority of equity fund managers were able to squeeze in some extra returns over their benchmarks in financial year 2024-25 (FY25). While some managed to do so by delivering outsized returns during the equity market rally in the first half of the year (H1FY25), others succeeded by limiting the downside during the market downturn.

The performance, as per experts, depended on the sectoral allocation. Funds with higher exposure towards financials or lower ownership in information technology (IT) stocks benefited in recent months.

“Most active funds, especially largecap schemes, were overweight on financials while being underweight on IT. The market has