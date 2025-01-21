Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Paytm falls 7% on profit booking post Q3 results; up 161% in past 6 months

Paytm falls 7% on profit booking post Q3 results; up 161% in past 6 months

Paytm's revenue rose 10.1% sequentially, due to an increase in GMV, a healthy growth in subscription revenues and an increase in revenues from distribution of financial services

Paytm

Paytm (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, dipped 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on profit booking after the fintech company narrowed its losses to Rs 208.3 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), down from Rs 219.8 crore in Q3FY24. The stock has corrected 22 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,063, touched on December 17, 2024.
 
In the past six months, the stock price of Paytm had zoomed 161 per cent, as compared to the 5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It had bounced back 243 per cent from its all-time low of Rs 310, hit on May 9, 2024.
 
 
Paytm’s Q3 loss follows a profitable September quarter (Q2FY25), when the company reported a profit of Rs 928.3 crore, driven by the sale of its movie and ticketing business to Zomato.
 
The company narrowed its losses during the recently concluded quarter mainly due to better lending revenue (even adjusted for the higher Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) cost)) and continued cost optimisation measures. This, coupled with higher treasury income on proceeds from sale of the entertainment business and stake in PayPay Corp (with lower depreciation and ESOP cost), led to a lower net loss during the quarter.
 
The company’s revenue declined 35.9 per cent to Rs 1,827.8 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,850.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 10.1 per cent from Rs 1,659.5 crore in Q2FY25, due to an increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), healthy growth in subscription revenues and an increase in revenues from distribution of financial services. Growth in net payment margin was largely on account of higher subscription revenue, the company said. 

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Losses narrow to Rs 208.3 cr, revenue declines 36%

Paytm

Paytm to focus on merchant services in overseas foray as part of expansion

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 454 pts, Nifty ends near 23,350; banks, metals, financials lead

Paytm

Paytm shares volatile after posting Q3 results; Check out key details here

Paytm

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Loss narrows to Rs 208 crore, revenue down 36%

 
The company's management expects contribution margins to remain healthy, led by cost control and steady growth in its merchant financial business.
 
Paytm continues to witness an improvement in its business metrics. Disbursements have started to recover and are off the lows of the first quarter (Q1FY25). GMV improves at a steady rate. Most of the business metrics continue to improve. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects that steady business recovery should lead to a 29 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-27E.
 
“We estimate a 29 per cent CAGR in disbursements over FY25-27E, while the take rates should be healthy as the company now forays into DLG arrangements. Payment processing margins are expected to moderate to 5-6bp vs. the historical rate of 7-9bp, primarily due to the discontinuation of more profitable products,” MOFSL said in the company's results update. The brokerage firm retains its ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.
 
With the merchant payment/lending business going strong, an improving Monthly Transacting User (MTU) will create a strong funnel for the financial/marketing service business/revenue that, along with better treasury income/continued cost optimisation, should put Paytm on an early path to profitability in FY26E, according to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.
 
The brokerage firm recently upgraded Paytm to 'Buy' from 'Add' with DCF-based target price of Rs 1,050, implying FY27E EV/Op Rev at 3.4x and P/BV at 3.6x, mainly due to improving visibility on business turnaround and thus on an early path to profitability. Payments aggregator license from RBI, once received, could further reduce the regulatory drag and act as a stock catalyst, analysts said in the company's results update.
 
Going forward, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect the impact of DLG cost to normalise with CM reverting back towards 55 per cent (excluding UPI (Unified Payments Interface) incentives) and the company reporting PAT profitability next quarter, thanks to UPI incentives worth Rs 350 crore, the brokerage firm said.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 750 pts to 76,330; Financials, Metal, Auto lose, Broader mkts drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Newgen Software slips 10% post Q3 results; stock down 22% in 4 days

phone making, mobile making, mobile manufacturing, mobile assembly

Mobile, EMS growth fuels Dixon Technologies stellar Q3; analysts up targets

Pharma companies, Pharma

Glenmark Pharma share price rises 2% on launching blood clotting drug

IPO

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment: Check status, listing date

Topics : Paytm One97 Communications Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE equity BSE NSE MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon