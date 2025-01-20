Paytm shares slip 3% on posting Q3 results; here are all key details

One 97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, shares slipped 2.9 per cent in Monday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 873 per share. The southward movement in the stock came after the company posted its Q3 numbers.
Around 10:42 AM, Paytm share price was down 0.42 per cent at Rs 895.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 76,891.28. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 57,113.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,063 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 310 per share.
The company reported its Q3 results during market hours on Monday. In its third quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company reported a net loss of Rs 208.3 crore as compared to Rs 219.8 crore a year ago. The company had reported a net profit in Q2 at Rs 928.3 crore.
Patym's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,827.8 crore as compared to Rs 2,850.5 crore a year ago, down 35.9 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis the company's revenuerose 10.1 per cent. (This is a developing story, more details will be added soon.)