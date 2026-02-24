Pharma stocks in demand; Torrent hits new high; Natco up 6% on huge volumes

Pharma shares movement today

Shares of pharmaceutical companies were trading firm, surging up to 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

At 01:13 PM; Nifty Pharma index , the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 0.22 per cent, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. In the past one month, the pharma index has soared 4 per cent, as against 1 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Indoco Remedies, Morepen Laboratories, Eris Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Laurus Labs were up in the range of 0.4 per cent to 6 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade.

Torrent Pharma hits new high, rallies 13% in one month

Share price of Torrent Pharma hit a new high of ₹4,423, gaining 3 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. In the past four trading days, the stock has gained 5 per cent, while in the past one month it rallied 13 per cent.

The company in the Q3 earnings conference call on February 13, 2026 said that going forward, it expects India business to continue outperforming the market growth. The company’s focus during the rest of the year will be to continue improving the market share in focus therapies, improving field force productivity in the expanded divisions, and scaling up of the Curatio business.

The acquisition of controlling stake of 48.8 per cent in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Pharma) has been completed on January 21, 2026, with line-by-line consolidation effective Q4FY26. The management expects ₹400–450 crore cost synergies in the next 2–3 years (~20 per cent in one year). While near-term integration may cause operational adjustment in Q4, fundamentals remain intact, analysts at Elara Capital said.

Brazil delivered strong branded momentum with healthy double-digit growth and continued outperformance vs the market. The brokerage firm expects Torrent Pharma’s LatAm business to be a steady 10 per cent plus compounder. In Germany, performance continues to be impacted by third-party supply disruption, with alternate sourcing likely to take a few quarters. The US business showed gradual improvement, supported by recent launches gaining traction, with management targeting meaningful scale-up over the next year, aided by a strengthened pipeline. However, the stock has achieved the analysts’ target price of ₹4,351 per share.

Natco Pharma soars 6% on heavy volumes

Share price of Natco Pharma soared 6 per cent to ₹947.50 on the NSE on the back of heavy volumes. Currently, the stock quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹927.20, on the back of two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 7.66 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past one month, the stock has soared 16 per cent.

Natco is set to launch generic semaglutide in India in FY27, which should boost India growth to 20 per cent while windfall from gRevlimid earnings is carefully used to enhance capabilities (eGenesis) and strengthen base business through M&A (Adcock Ingram). The management reaffirmed its FY26 guidance of ₹4,000 crore–₹4,100 crore revenue and PAT in the range of ₹1,280 crore-₹1,300 crore. Post the Adcock deal, it has net cash balance of ₹2,500 crore, which is likely to be utilised to fund acquisitions, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q3 result update. Currently, the stock trades above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹870 per share.

Morepen Labs zooms 24% in 2 days

Share price of Morepen Laboratories extended its rally, soaring 8 per cent to ₹48.84 on the NSE in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock has soared 24 per cent after the company said it secured a multi-year Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) mandate worth approximately ₹825 crore (US$91 million) from a leading global pharmaceutical major.

Commercial supplies under the contract are expected to commence over the next 4–5 months, with execution scheduled through Q1 of the subsequent financial year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and operational processes.