PNB Housing Finance shares rise 3% on posting Q1 numbers; PAT up 23%

PNB Housing Finance shares rose 2.8 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹1,115.9 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company posted its Q1FY26 results.
At 11:27 AM, PNB Housing Finance share price was trading 0.89 per cent higher at ₹1,095 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.08 per cent at 82,137.87.
PNB Housing Q1 results
The housing finance company reported its Q1 numbers after market hours on Monday. In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹534 crore, up 23 per cent, as compared to ₹433 crore a year ago.
Its net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review stood at ₹760 crore, up 17 per cent, as against ₹651 crore a year ago. The gross income for the quarter stood at ₹847 crore as compared to ₹735 crore a year ago.
Its Gross non-performing asset (NPA) declined by 29 basis points (bps) to 1.06 per cent as on June 30, 2025, as compared to 1.35 per cent a year ago. Recovery from the written-off pool continues with total recovery of ₹57 crore in Q1FY25.
Further, retail loan assets grew by 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹76,923 crore as on June 30, 2025. Affordable and Emerging Markets segments formed 37 per cent of the retail loan assets.
Retail disbursement grew by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,980 crore during Q1FY26. Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio stood at 29.68 per cent as on June 30, 2025; Tier I stood at 28.96 per cent.
"As we look forward, we are confident of our ability to achieve our stated guidance for the fiscal year," said Girish Kousgi, managing director & CEO, PNB Housing Finance.
About PNB Housing Finance
PNB Housing Finance is promoted by Punjab National Bank and is a registered Housing Finance Company with the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company’s asset base comprises primarily of retail loans and corporate loans. The retail business focuses on organised mass housing segment financing for the acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against properties and loans for the purchase and construction of non-residential premises. PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-taking Housing Finance Company.