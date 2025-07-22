SC to hear plea against acquittal of 2006 Mumbai bomb blast case accused

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's verdict, acquitting 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai bomb blast case, LiveLaw reported.
Seeking an urgent listing of the matter, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Maharashtra government, mentioned it before a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai. The matter has been listed for Thursday.
SG Mehta told the court, "It is a serious matter..SLP is ready. Please list it tomorrow..There is urgency." CJI BR Gavai said that he read that after the Bombay High Court's verdict on July 21, eight out of 12 accused were released from prison.
Earlier on Monday, the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blast case because the prosecution "utterly failed' to prove a case against them. The verdict came 19 years after the terror attack, which shook Mumbai's Western Railway network, news agency PTI reported.