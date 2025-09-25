Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Poly Medicure shares jump 5% on plans to acquire Citieffe Group for ₹324-cr

Poly Medicure shares jump 5% on plans to acquire Citieffe Group for ₹324-cr

Poly Medicure shares rose 5 per cent after it announced its decision to fully acquire Italy-based Citieffe Group

Poly Medicure

Poly Medicure (Photo: Justdial)

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Shares of Poly Medicure rose nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after it announced its decision to fully acquire Italy-based Citieffe Group at an enterprise value of ₹324 crore (Euro 31 million).
 
The Medical device maker's stock rose as much as 4.89 per cent during the day to ₹2,080 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 11 this year. Poly Medicure's stock pared gains to trade 3.2 per cent higher at ₹2,046 apiece, compared to a 0.12 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:15 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second session and currently trade at 2.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Poly Medicure has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,673.49 crore.   Track Stock Market Live Updates
 

Poly Medicure to acquire Citieffe Group

Poly Medicure, in an exchange filing, said it will fully acquire Italy-based Citieffe Group at an enterprise value of ₹324 crore (Euro 31 million). The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Medistream SA (Group), consisting of Citieffe SRL and its step-down subsidiaries in the US & Mexico. 
 
This acquisition provides Poly Medicure with an entry point into the large global orthopaedics market, particularly in the trauma and extremities segment, which is the fastest-growing and most resilient category within orthopaedics, the company said.

Citieffe is an Italy-based manufacturer specialising in the orthopaedic trauma and extremities segment with a direct presence in Italy, the US, and Mexico, and distribution across over 25 countries, it added.
 
"This acquisition marks another step in our journey to become a comprehensive healthcare solutions provider. Citieffe's strong R&D capabilities and diverse trauma and extremity portfolio align with our mission to deliver innovative, patient-centric technologies," Poly Medicure Ltd Managing Director Himanshu Baid said.

Poly Medicure Q1 results 

Poly Medicure reported a 25.72 per cent rise in net profit to ₹93.08 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹74.04 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 4.79 per cent to ₹403.21 crore from ₹384.78 crore a year ago.
 
The company is a leading medical device manufacturer and exporter from India, with its products sold in over 125 countries, making a significant global impact on healthcare.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

