Gujarat Pipavav rises 3% on securing this deal from ONGC; key details here

Gujarat Pipavav share price today: Gujarat Pipavav shares were buzzing in trade in an overall muted session, with the scrip rising up to 2.96 per cent to an intraday high of ₹157.80 per share.
At 10:33 AM, Gujarat Pipavav shares were off highs, but continued to trade 0.6 per cent higher at ₹154.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.09 per cent lower at 81,641.68 levels.
Why did Gujarat Pipavav share price rise today?
Gujarat Pipavav shares rose after the company announced that it has received a letter from ONGC, dated September 24, 2025, awarding it a contract to provide port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for five years, starting October 1, 2025.
In an exchange filing, the company said, “Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (the Company) has received a letter dated September 214, 2025 from ONGC notifying of the award of contract for hiring the port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for a period of five years from 1 st October 2025.”
The company said this letter will lead to a formal agreement with ONGC.
Under the arrangement, Gujarat Pipavav will offer marine support and storage facilities at the port as ONGC sets up its offshore supply base there.
Gujarat Pipavav Port, operated by APM Terminals, is India’s first private port, located on the southwest coast of Gujarat. Developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the port serves as a key gateway connecting India to major global markets, including the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Far East.
The port handles a wide range of cargo, including containers, dry bulk, liquid bulk, and Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) cargo. It is equipped with advanced infrastructure such as double-stacked container trains and a broad-gauge railway connection to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), enhancing its efficiency and integration with the national transport network.
Managed by APM Terminals under an exclusive agreement valid until September 2028, Pipavav Port combines modern operational capabilities with strategic maritime connectivity, making it a crucial hub for international trade and logistics in India.