Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Jaykay Enterprises shares zoom 11%, hit all time high; here's why

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Jaykay Enterprises shares jumped 11.44 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹224.5 per share. At 9:56 AM, Jaykay Enterprises’ share price was trading 5.21 per cent higher at ₹211.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.08 per cent at 81,648.95.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,761.43 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹224.5 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹88.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES

Why were Jaykay Enterprises shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after J K Phillips LLP, a 50:50 joint venture of Jaykay Enterprises and Phillips Machine Tools India (subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA), secured a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth ₹139.48 crore (including GST) from Ircon International Ltd, a Government of India Navratna company. The project has a completion period of 240 days from the LOA date and is valued at ₹139.48 crore.
 
 
“We wish to inform you that J K Phillips LLP, a 50:50 Joint Venture between Jaykay Enterprises Limited and Phillips Machine Tools India Private Limited (a subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA), has received an Order/Letter of Acceptance (“LOA”) from Ircon International Limited (a Navratna Company and a Govt. of India Undertaking) for a contract value of Rs. 139.48 Crores (including GST),” the filing read. 
 
The order involves the design, supply, installation, commissioning, and training of a wide range of conventional machines for MSME training centres across India, on a turnkey basis.  ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal sees re-rating potential for PSU banks; SBI, PNB top bets

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

