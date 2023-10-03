Polycab India, Macrotech Developers, Shriram Finance, and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) are among stocks seen migrating from mid-caps to large-caps following the semi-annual review carried out by mutual fund industry body Amfi. Meanwhile, UPL, Adani Wilmar, IRCTC, and PI Industries could lose their 'large-cap' status.

Further, Mazagon Dock, Suzlon Energy, Lloyds Metals, and SJVN could migrate from the small-cap universe to the mid-cap universe, as per an analysis done by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. As per a framework laid down by market regulator Sebi, the top 100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation are tagged as 'large-caps'; those between 101 and 250 are mid-caps, and stocks beyond 251 are small-caps.

Amfi will release a fresh list of stocks based on their average market capitalisation for a period between July and December. The list has to be released during the first five days of January 2024. The analysis done by Nuvama is based on the stock price movement between July and September. Analysts try to predict the stocks that are likely to get upgraded or downgraded.

Typically, those which migrate from mid-cap to large-caps and from small-caps to mid-caps tend to outperform. Among newly-listed companies, Jio Financial Services, hived off from Reliance Industries, is expected to get added to the large-cap universe.

JSW Infrastructure, which got listed on Tuesday, could get a place among 150 mid-caps, while over two dozen others that have got listed in the past three months will have to settle with a 'small-cap' tag. The final list of stocks could change depending on the share price movement during the remaining two months of the review period.

JSW Infra gains 32 per cent on debut

Also Read Suzlon Energy tumbles 10% in 2 days post Q1FY24 results Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month Stocks to Watch today, June 7: Adani Green, Mazagon Dock, Torrent Power Lloyds Metals soars 7% on NSE debut; stock up 137% so far in 2023 Defence stocks on roll: Mazagon Dock, BDL, Cochin Shipyard surge up to 10% Palm oil futures ends higher after 2 losing sessions as soyoil jumps Unauthorised trading calls land investment advisors in Sebi's net Tata Asset Management sees value in large-cap stocks over smaller peers Oil steadies on strong US dollar, darkening global macroeconomic outlook Gold extends slide as hawkish Federal Reserve, firm dollar dominate mood

Shares of JSW Infrastructure rose 32 per cent during their stock market debut on Tuesday, taking the country's second-largest port operator's market value past Rs 33,000 crore. Its stock hit a high of Rs 157.3 and a low of Rs 142 on the BSE versus the issue price of Rs 119.

It closed 10 per cent up limit over its discovered price. The stellar listing follows a strong response to the company's Rs 2,800 crore initial public offering (IPO), the second-largest for the year. The issue garnered nearly 37 times subscription. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 57 times, the high net worth individual portion 16 times, and the retail investor portion 10.3 times.

Through the IPO, JSW Infrastructure raised Rs 2,800 crore in fresh capital, which it plans to use for paring its debt. Most analysts had recommended a 'subscribe' rating for the IPO given the company's recent growth record.