Fireworks on D-Street: Four IPOs to raise over Rs 6,600 crore this year

Diwali fireworks are expected to continue on Dalal Street next week, with four companies collectively seeking to mobilise over Rs 6,600 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). In terms of the amount raised, this is poised to be the busiest week of calendar year 2023.

Tata Technologies (Tata Tech), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, could lead the charge with an IPO projected to be over Rs 2,900 crore. This will mark the first maiden share sale by a Tata Group firm in nearly two decades. The last IPO from India’s most valuable conglomerate was Tata Consultancy Services in 2004.

The state-owned power project financier, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, will also launch its maiden share sale worth over Rs 2,100