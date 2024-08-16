Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Power Mech stock price gains 7% on Rs 114 crore-order win; details here

Power Mech stock price gains 7% on Rs 114 crore-order win; details here

The rise in the share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 114.30 crore from Coastal Energen Private Limited.

share market stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Power Mech Projects stock gains: Shares of Power Mech Projects jumped as much as 6.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 6,039.80 per share on Friday, August 16, 2024. 

However, at 9:34 AM, shares of Power Mech were off highs but were trading 3.32 per cent higher at Rs 5,850 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.04 per cent higher at 79,926.44 levels. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The rise in the share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 114.30 crore from Coastal Energen Private Limited.

In an exchange filing, Power Mech said, “Extension of time for Operation and Maintenance of 1200 MW (2*600MW) coal based thermal power plant namely Mutiara Thermal Power Plant, owned by Coastal Energen Private Limited located at Melamaruthur Village, Ottapidaram Taluk, Tuticorin District, Tamilnadu for a period of one year with effect from 01.10.2024.”

The company will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of 1200 MW (2*600MW) coal based thermal power plant.

The time required to complete the project is 12 months. 

More From This Section

Sarswati Saree IPO allotment copy

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty 150 pts; Ola Electric zooms 16%

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields expected to rise tracking US peers, debt sale in focus

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Can Nifty clear 24,350 hurdle today? Global stocks gain on US rate cut bets

bear market down

Nifty IT faces bearish trend on charts; should you sell? Analyst answers


Set up in 1999, Power Mech Projects Limited is among the leading engineering and construction firms specialising in the integrated services of erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) for boilers, turbines, generators, and balance of plant (BOP). 

Additionally, the company offers civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. Power Mech Projects is involved in major power initiatives, including ultra-mega power projects, supercritical thermal power projects, and subcritical power projects.

The company operates through five strategic units including industrial services, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, manufacturing & heavy fabrication and mining.

As of FY24, Power Mech Projects boasts a strong order book valued at approximately Rs 57,000 crore, which includes two Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) contracts worth around Rs 39,700 crore, set to be executed over the next 25 years.

Earlier this week, the company announced that the Board will consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The market capitalisation of Power Mech is Rs 9,279.46 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on Friday, August 16, 2024

Stocks to Watch Today, Aug 16: Hindustan Zinc, SpiceJet, Ola Electric, M&M

Share market

GMR Airports Infra shares slip on weak Q1; Net loss widens to Rs 141 cr

economic growth manufacturing

This smallcap firm zoomed over 18% in a day post Q1 show; revenues rise 29%

Marksans Pharma soars 16%, hits record high on strong Q1 results

Marksans Pharma stock zooms 16% to hit record high on strong Q1 results

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap has zoomed 117% in 3 months; Motilal initiates 'Buy' rating

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Indian stocks S&P BSE Sensex Indian equity market Power Mech Projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon