Premium portfolio, strong Q3 results boost outlook for Marico stock

Marico delivered a strong and resilient performance in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), with both the India and international businesses progressing well in a steady operating environment. Marico’s consolidated revenue was up 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,527 crore. Volume growth sustained in the high-single digits of 8 per cent in India business in Q3FY26. India business revenues witnessed 24 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹2,461 crore, registering the third consecutive quarter of 20 per cent-plus growth, aided by sharp price hikes in Parachute hair oil (+51 per cent Y-o-Y).

Overall, with a lower input cost environment and improving premiumisation in the portfolio, the management expects operating profit to grow in the mid-teens and margins to expand by 150–200 basis points over the near to medium term. The management has maintained a 25 per cent consolidated revenue growth guidance in FY26 and also expects strong volume growth momentum in the India business to sustain even though pricing growth gradually moderates in the quarters ahead.

The company’s management in the Q3 earnings conference call said that they will remain sharply focused on execution, strengthening franchises and driving sustainable, volume-led growth. In India, Marico expects to drive an improved trajectory in the core portfolio while driving the profitable scale-up of foods and digital-first businesses. With input costs easing and margin pressure subsiding, they expect progressive improvement in operating profit growth rates over the coming quarters. Marico has significant local presence in Bangladesh, South East Asia, the Middle East, Egypt and South Africa.

The stock is the top pick of HSBC Global Investment Research. An underlying theme across the FMCG sector was the pick-up in value-added hair oil (VAHO) category performance noted across Marico, Bajaj Consumer and Dabur , says the brokerage.

Analysts led by Nihal Mahesh Jham of the brokerage believe that Marico merits a premium to its historical average on account of its more premium portfolio construct and relatively lower exposure to commodity-based products like coconut oils. It has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 900. The brokerage points out that Marico’s aggressive inorganic forays and focus on diversification stand out across the FMCG space. The downside for the stock remains sharp volatility in Copra prices, failure to sustain the volume growth trajectory of Saffola edible oils and geopolitical risks or competition impacting the performance of international operations.

The company derived 75 per cent of its FY25 revenue from India, with the remaining 25 per cent from its international business, of which Bangladesh is the largest. Parachute Coconut Oil is Marico's highest-selling product and accounted for 36 per cent of domestic sales in FY25. Coconut oil is a mature category, but Marico continues to gain market share from unorganised players. Value-added hair oil (VAHO) accounted for 18–22 per cent of sales in recent years, with a low-single-digit CAGR in the last five years. Marico has seen an improvement in VAHO performance in H1FY26, which it expects to sustain. The performance of its Saffola edible oil business is linked to edible oil prices, which have been volatile recently.