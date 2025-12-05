Friday, December 05, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PTC Industries stock zooms 93% from 52-week low; trades at life-time high

PTC Industries through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies signed a long-term agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for titanium & super alloy castings.

Share price of PTC Industries (PTCIL) hit a record high of ₹18,911, as the stock rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies signed a long-term agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for titanium & super alloy castings.
 
The stock price of the BSE500 company has zoomed 93 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹9,786.30 touched on February 20, 2025. Thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the stock has rallied 41 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the previous calendar year 2024, the market price of PTCIL had skyrocketed 124 per cent. 
 
 

Aerolloy Technologies signs long-term agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies

 
PTCIL, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies Limited (ATL), announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for the supply of Titanium and Superalloy precision investment castings for a broad range of aerospace applications, including critical aerospace engine components.
 
In the press meet, PTCIL said under this long-term agreement, Aerolloy will produce high-integrity Titanium and Superalloy castings using a vertically integrated process chain, starting from the manufacture of Titanium and Superalloy materials and extending through alloy melting, material processing, and precision investment casting - all within a single, fully integrated facility at the Strategic Manufacturing Technology Centre in Uttar Pradesh.

This level of vertical integration provides Honeywell with traceability and quality control, supply chain resilience, long-term reliability for aerospace programs and reduced supply chain risk, the company said.
 
This long-term agreement strengthens India’s position with a Titanium and Superalloy production-to-casting capability.  It demonstrates India’s readiness to supply complex, high-value aerospace components to global OEMs, enhances PTC and Aerolloy’s reputation as suppliers for next-generation aerospace platforms and provides multi-year revenue visibility, it added.
 
Meanwhile, through its subsidiary, ATL, PTCIL developed advanced casting technologies for Single Crystal (SC) and Directionally Solidified (DS) components - becoming the only Indian company, and one among a select few globally, with this capability. The commissioning of India’s first Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) furnace during the year enabled the production of aerospace-grade titanium alloy ingots, a milestone that places the company in the ranks of the world’s premier titanium producers.
 
Work has also commenced on a Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow, envisioned as the world’s largest single-site titanium recycling and remelting centre, further consolidating the company’s leadership in advanced materials, PTCIL said in its FY25 annual report. 
 
PTCIL collaborated with leading defence firms under the Government of India’s Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) to establish the Advanced Materials (Defence) Testing Foundation in Lucknow, a critical initiative to support self-reliance under the Make in India programme. The company also secured significant contracts from global majors - including Safran Aircraft Engines for long-term aero-engine components, BAE Systems for titanium castings for the M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for aerospace titanium components. 
 
These contracts highlight both PTCIL’s rising credibility in international supply chains and India’s growing role as a trusted source of advanced defence manufacturing, the company said. 
 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

