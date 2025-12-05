Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Delta Corp jumps 7% after promoter buys 1.4 million shares of company

Delta Corp jumps 7% after promoter buys 1.4 million shares of company

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, according to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Jayant Mukund Modi, promoter in Delta Corp, purchased 14,00,000 shares at ₹68.46 per share

Delta Corp share price

Delta Corp Share Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delta Corp shares jumped 6.6 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹73.29 per share. The buying on the counter came a day after one of the promoters bought additional shares of the company.
 
At 11:06 AM, Delta Corp share price was trading 1.85 per cent higher at ₹70.01 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 85,590.61.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,874.67 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹131.4, and its 52-week low was at ₹65.81.  
 
In the past three-months, Delta Corp shares have declined 19 per cent against Sensex’s rise of 5.6 per cent. In a year, the stock has slipped 39 per cent. 
 
 
On Thursday, December 4, 2025, according to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Jayant Mukund Modi, promoter in Delta Corp, purchased 14,00,000 shares at ₹68.46 per share through a bulk deal. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 pts; IT, realty, banks gain as RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

HUL share price, Kwality Walls demerger

HUL shares tumble 7% in trade; here's key trigger behind today's fall

Markets

Shriram Pistons share price rises 6% on acquisition update; detail here

ITC hotels

ITC Hotels share slip amid large trades; here's what investors should know

JSW Infrastructure share price

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on JSW Infra as FY30 growth roadmap strengthens

 
As of September 2025, Jayant held 0.11 per cent stake or 3,00,200 shares in the company. The total promoter stakes in the company stood at 33.66 per cent.  
 
Other promoters include: Ambika Suneet Kothari, Gopika Singhania and Kalpana Singhania with 0.04 per cent stake each, while Urvi Piramal A held 0.01 per cent. 
 
Among promoter groups, Aarti Pandit Family held 11.12 per cent stake, Anjali Mody Family and Aditi Mody Family held 11.11 per cent stake each. 
 
 Delta Corp, a flagship company of the group, is the only listed company engaged in the casino gaming industry in India. Incorporated in 1990 as a textiles and real estate consultancy company, it has evolved into diversified segments like Casino gaming, Hospitality, and Real estate. Delta Corp, along with its subsidiaries, currently owns and operates casinos in India, in the states of Goa and Sikkim. It holds three of the six offshore gaming licenses issued in Goa, one land-based casino in Goa, and one in Sikkim. 
 
The company currently operates Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK & Kings Casino, among the country's three largest offshore casinos. Our Company also owns and operates Deltin Suites, a 106-room, all-suite hotel with a casino located in Goa. We also operate Casino Deltin Denzong, located at the Denzong Regency Hotel in Gangtok, Sikkim. Furthermore, we own and operate The Deltin, a 176-room, five-star hotel in Daman, which is an integrated resort with a proposed casino.

More From This Section

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Kaynes Technology slips 8%, hits eight-month low; brokerages cautious

rbi, sbi

Auto, realty, bank stocks gain after RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

interest rates, MPC, RBI

RBI responded to economic data; markets to remain range-bound: Analysts

Analysts divided on bank stocks post 76% rally since first RBI rate cut in Februrary 2025.

Up 76% since first RBI rate cut; analysts divided on further rally in banks

Avadhut Sathe

Who is Avadhut Sathe, finfluencer banned by Sebi for unregistered advisory?

Topics : Delta Corp Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon