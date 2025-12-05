Friday, December 05, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Who is Avadhut Sathe, finfluencer banned by Sebi for unregistered advisory?

Who is Avadhut Sathe, finfluencer banned by Sebi for unregistered advisory?

Sebi has barred finfluencer Avadhut Sathe and his trading academy from markets, alleging they ran an unregistered advisory scheme that misled over three lakh investors and earned unlawful gains

Avadhut Sathe

Sebi said that Avadhut Sathe (in pic) lured into trading certain stocks and that only profitable trades were showcased in promotional materials. (Photo: avadhutsathe.com)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Finfluencer and market trainer Avadhut Sathe has been banned from accessing the securities market after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued an interim order alleging that he and his academy operated an unregistered investment advisory business. Sathe and Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd (ASTAPL) have also been directed to disgorge ₹546.16 crore, which the regulator termed unlawful gains.
 
The order follows a search and seizure operation at his Karjat residence and academy in August, carried out after Sathe came under the regulator’s lens for providing stock recommendations under the pretext of investor education. The operation, led by a deputy general manager, was executed after detailed planning, court approvals and reconnaissance.
 

How Avadhut Sathe rose to prominence

Sathe’s journey has often been described as a classic rags-to-riches story. According to a report in The New Indian Express, Sathe grew up in a Dadar chawl in central Mumbai before securing an engineering degree and moving abroad for IT jobs in Singapore, Australia and the US.
 
According to his website, Sathe has been trading and investing since 1991. He returned to India and shifted his focus to trading and education in 2007.
 
In 2008, he launched the Avadhut Sathe Training Academy (ASTA), which grew from a single seminar to a nationwide network of 17 centres. His training programmes blended technical analysis, psychology, yoga and motivational sessions, attracting students from across India and abroad. His online presence, including a YouTube channel with nearly a million subscribers, played a key role in expanding his influence. According to his website, the cost of a three-month residential training ranges between ₹21,000 to ₹1.7 lakh.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; SmallCap index trails ahead of RBI policy

ITC hotels

ITC Hotels share slip amid large trades; here's what investors should know

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi impounds ₹546 cr, bars Avadhut Sathe academy for alleged violations

AI in healthcare, artificial intelligence medical diagnosis, ChatGPT detects cancer, AI and Hodgkin's lymphoma, AI-powered diagnostics, AI in Indian hospitals, Max Hospital AI tools, Apollo Hospitals AI, AI in radiology, Microsoft Azure AI healthcare

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre soars 11% on heavy volumes in range bound market

biocon

Biocon stock tanks 6% on heavy volumes; what's triggered the sell-off?

 
Sathe became a viral figure in 2023 after a video of him dancing during a trading session gained traction on social media. His academy publicised numerous testimonies of students achieving rapid trading success, further amplifying his reach.

Why Sebi acted against Avadhut Sathe

According to the interim order, Sebi found that Sathe and ASTAPL collected ₹601.37 crore from more than 3.37 lakh investors, allegedly offering stock-specific recommendations and trade levels without being registered as investment advisers or research analysts. The regulator said that course participants were lured into trading certain stocks and that only profitable trades were showcased in promotional materials.
 
Sebi noted that the activities went beyond education, observing that Sathe provided actionable trade advice and induced investors to deal in securities. The regulator highlighted the scale of operations and said urgent preventive action was needed to stop further harm to participants.
 
Sebi stated, “It is clear that none of the noticees are registered with Sebi as investment advisor or research analyst. However, despite being not registered, noticees have been providing investment advisory and research analyst services under the guise of their stock market training programmes to a large number of investors.”

Crackdown comes amid rising criticism

Sathe had already been facing criticism from market participants and other finfluencers, who accused him of misleading retail investors and promoting questionable trading strategies. Reports suggested that he shared stock tips in private groups and advised on penny stocks, raising concerns about his influence over inexperienced traders.
 
According to The New Indian Express report, his training business also expanded rapidly in recent years, with fee income increasing from an estimated ₹17 crore in 2021 to ₹86 crore in 2023. Projections for 2025 suggested revenues could have reached ₹200 crore, the report said.

What next for Avadhut Sathe

As the order is interim, Sathe and ASTAPL have the opportunity to respond to Sebi and present their case. The restrictions and disgorgement directions, however, remain in force until a final order is issued. The regulator has also barred Sathe from using live market data, promoting trading performance and offering any advisory or research-related services.

More From This Section

JSW Infrastructure share price

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on JSW Infra as FY30 growth roadmap strengthens

Samvardhana Motherson share price

Why did YES Securities raise target on Samvardhana Motherson with 'Buy'?

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp accelerates on EV surge, rural push, says Nirmal Bang; 'Buy'

Indian stocks exchanges, BSE, NSE

B&K Securities positive on Indian stock exchanges; initiates 'Buy' on BSE

Yogesh Kalwani, Head – Investments, InCred Wealth

InCred Wealth's 2026 game plan: Staggered bets on equities, metals

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India stock market trading Trading tips stock markets Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon