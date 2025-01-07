Business Standard

Home / Markets / News / Quadrant Future Tek IPO sees strong demand, 9x subscription; GMP soars 72%

Quadrant Future Tek IPO sees strong demand, 9x subscription; GMP soars 72%

Retail investors have shown the highest demand for the Quadrant Future Tek IPO, oversubscribing their reserved category by 35.79 times, followed by NIIs, who oversubscribed by 11.16 times

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Quadrant Future Tek IPO subscription status: Quadrant Future Tek's initial public offering (IPO), which opened for public subscription today, has witnessed robust demand. The IPO has been oversubscribed by 9.56 times as of 01:49 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
 
The offering received bids for 12,65,18,940 shares against the total offer size of 2,08,29,567 shares, as per data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have shown the highest demand, oversubscribing their reserved category by 35.79 times. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed by 11.16 times. Meanwhile, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have shown the least interest, subscribing to only 0.01 times of the quota reserved for them.
 
 
Quadrant Future Tek IPO grey market premium (GMP) 
The strong response to the IPO aligns with grey market trends. Unlisted shares of Quadrant Future Tek are trading at Rs 500, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 210 or 72.41 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 290, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO details
The issue size of Rs 290 crore is a book-built issue, available in a price band of Rs 275-290 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares. The IPO is open for subscription from Tuesday, January 7, 2025, to Thursday, January 9, 2025.
 
The basis of allotment will be finalised on Friday, January 10, 2025, and shares will be credited to demat accounts on Monday, January 13, 2025. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. 
 
Quadrant Future Tek IPO review
Market analysts remain optimistic about the IPO, recommending it for long-term investment. READ MORE
 
About Quadrant Future Tek
Quadrant Future Tek is a research-driven company specializing in next-generation Train Control and Signalling Systems under the KAVACH project of Indian Railways. The company focuses on ensuring the highest levels of safety and reliability for rail passengers.
 
The company manufactures specialty cables for railway rolling stock and the naval (defense) industry, supported by an Electron Beam Irradiation Centre. It also has end-to-end production capabilities for solar and EV cables. Additionally, Quadrant Future Tek produces hardware required for Train Control and Signalling systems. The company’s manufacturing, testing, research, and development facility is located in Village Basma, Tehsil Banur, District Mohali. Quadrant Future Tek’s diversified capabilities and role in critical infrastructure projects make it an attractive proposition for investors.
 

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

