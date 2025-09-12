Friday, September 12, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Raining dividends! These 220 stocks go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Raining dividends! These 220 stocks go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Among the listed companies, Victoria Mills, and Southern Gas have announced the highest dividend reward for their shareholders

dividend shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: D-Street investors looking to pocket passive income from their investments are set to be glued to their screens as shares of as many as 220 companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, from Monday, September 15 to Friday, September 19, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders, as per BSE data.
 
Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
 
National Securities Depository, National Aluminium Company, Southern Gas, Victoria Mills, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Bharat Dynamics, Bajaj Healthcare, SJVN, Hindustan Copper, Goodluck India, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, RITES, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are among the notable names in the list.
 
Among the companies listed, Victoria Mills, and Southern Gas have announced the highest dividend reward for their shareholders. These companies have informed the exchanges that their boards have approved final dividends of ₹50 per share each. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility for these dividends has been set as September 19, 2025.
 
This is followed by Ambika Cotton Mills, which has declared a final dividend of ₹37 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date as September 19, 2025, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the dividend announcement.

Also Read

Marine Express

KMEW surges 25% in 2 days; what's driving this microcap dredging stock?

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Lakshya Powertech jumps 8% on winning ₹48-crore order from Oil India

HFCL logo

HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

Consolidated Construction hits 20% upper limit on multiple orders; details

Sigachi Industries

Sigachi zooms 37% in 2 days on huge volumes; 130 mn shares change hands

 
Furthermore, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹28 per share to its shareholders, with the record date fixed as September 19, 2025. Empire Industries will also pay a final dividend of ₹25 per share to its shareholders, with the record date set as September 15, 2025.
 
NSDL has announced a dividend of ₹2 per share for its shareholders, with the record date being September 19, 2025. National Aluminium Company has announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share, also with the record date set for September 19. Bharat Dynamics will pay a dividend of ₹0.65 per share, with the record date being September 19 as well.
 

More From This Section

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty extends gain to 8th session; Sensex up 380 pts; Metal, pharma shares gain

public sector banks, PSBs, banks

PSU bank index jumps 21% in 6 months; time to rethink investment strategy?premium

IT company

Infosys share buyback: Here's a look at India's biggest share repurchases

silver jewellery

Silver trading strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; key levels here

Urban Company IPO

Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Stocks in focus dividend dividend income Gulf Oil Lubricants India NSDL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon