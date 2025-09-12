Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tests 25,050; Infosys gains 1.6%, JBM Auto 8%
Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Friday, September 12, 2025: Indian stocks opened gap-up on Friday aided by a strong rally in IT shares. Infosys stock gained 1.6 per cent in early deals, followed by TCS, Tech M, and HCL Tech.
That apart, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, BEL, L&T, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank were some of the other top gainers, supporting the rally in the benchmark indices.
At the headline level, the BSE Sensex index was trading at 81,743, higher by 195 points or 0.24 per cent, and the Nifty50 was at 25,076, up 71 points or 0.28 per cent.
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index advanced 0.46 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT was the top gainer, rising 0.74 per cent. On the flipside, the Nifty FMCG index was the top loser, down 0.24 per cent.
IPOs today:In the main board IPO category, Urban Co. IPO, Dev Accelerator IPO and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO will close for application. On the SME front, the basis of allotment of Taurian MPS IPO, Karbonsteel Engineering IPO, Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO and Krupalu Metals IPO will be finalised. Besides, shares of Sharvaya Metals, Vigor Plast India and Austere Systems will list.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check
-- Nifty IT, Metal, Auto and Realty and Pharma were among gainers, rising up to 0.5 per cent.
-- Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank indicies were trading lower.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets rise in trade
-- Nifty SmallCap 100 index was up 0.20 per cent .
-- Nifty MidCap 100 index was up 0.38 per cent.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap
-- Infosys, TCS and Tata Motors were the top gainers on BSE.
-- ITC, Eternal and HUL were the top drags.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens higher, above 25K
-- Nifty open at 25,074.45
-- Nifty previous close was 25,005.50
9:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 81,758.95
-- Sensex opens at 81,758.95
-- Sensex previous close was 81,548.73
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 210 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rose 0.26 per cent oe 210.22 points to 81,758.95 in pre-open.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises 69 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises 68.95 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,074.45 levels in pre-open.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened higher on Friday, Sept 12. The domestic currency started today's trade at 88.39 per US dollar vs Thursday's close of 88.44/$
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Key levels to watch on Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets were sluggish throughout the day on Thursday. On the daily chart, the Nifty index has formed a small candle, and on the intraday chart, it is seeing consolidation.
For day traders, the 50-day SMA (simple moving average) level, placed at 24,850 for the Nifty and 81,000 for the Sensex, would act as a crucial support zone.
As long as the market is trading above this level, the bullish trend is likely to continue.
On the upside, 25,050/81,700 would be the immediate breakout zone. A successful breakout above these levels can push the market higher towards 25,150–25,200 (Nifty) and 82,000–82,200 (Sensex).
On the other hand, a move below 24,850/81,000 may weaken the uptrend.
The Nifty Bank is holding above the level of 54,300 level, which is a bullish sign. Expect further bullishness up to 54,850-55,150 and weakness below 54,300 levels.
Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban Company IPO closes today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban Company IPO is set to close for subscription today. Those looking to apply for the Rs 1,900-crore IPO can apply till 5:00 PM today.
So far, Urban Company IPO, available in the price band of Rs 98 to Rs 103, has been subscribed 9 times. The IPO subscription has been led by Retail investors and NIIs with the former subscribing to its portion by 17.7x and the latter 18.22x.
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last day to apply for Dev Accelerator IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dev Accelerator IPO will close for public subscription today, Sept 12, 2025. The Rs 143.35-crore IPO is available in the price band of Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share.
Dev Acceleator IPO subscription status:
So far, the public offering has been subscribed 16 times, led by retail investors. The portion set aside for retail category has been booked 59.3x, while that of NII has been subscribed 15.36x and QIBs 2.4x.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's external debt rose at fastest pace in 7 years in FY25: Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s external debt increased 10.1 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25) to $736.3 billion, marking the fastest expansion in seven years in dollar terms. In rupee terms, the debt stock climbed to ₹63 trillion, reflecting a 13 per cent growth and an addition of ₹7.3 trillion, according to the External Debt Status Report 2024-2025 released by the Union Finance Ministry. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,10,499
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,499, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,29,800.
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,290. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariffs to dent India Inc's Q2; Fed cut to benefit India most: Swastika MD
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on India will drag September quarter (Q2FY26) profit growth to single digits, tells SUNIL NYATI, chairman and MD of Swastika Investmart, in an email interview to Business Standard. He adds that potential US Fed rate cuts could position India as a top-tier beneficiary among emerging markets. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After Infosys, TCS, Wipro may follow with buyback amid stock rout: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The ₹18,000-crore repurchase of shares by Infosys is likely to see its large-cap peers follow suit with buybacks, in a sign of rewarding investors amid a plunge in the share value.
Infosys will repurchase 100 million shares at an average price of ₹1,800 per share, a 19.3 per cent premium to its closing share price of ₹1,509.50 on Thursday. This represents 2.41 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the company’s paid-up equity capital, the company said in a release late Thursday. READ MORE
First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:55 AM IST